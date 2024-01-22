Mitsubishi Electric, HACARUS to Expand AI Visual-inspection Business

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and HACARUS Corporation announced today that they have agreed to expand their collaboration in the development of AI-based visual-inspection applications for manufacturing. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will take an equity stake in HACARUS.

The strategic partnership will leverage the resources and technologies of both companies to increase synergies aimed at maximizing mutual technological and business potential. By leveraging HACARUS' expertise, Mitsubishi Electric expects to accelerate its development and provision of integrated and automated AI-based visual-inspection solutions that will enable customers to improve manufacturing quality and overall productivity. For HACARUS, the collaboration will provide access to Mitsubishi Electric's extensive sales infrastructure in Japan and overseas.

HACARUS Check is a visual-inspection solution equipped with a unique, compact AI. In addition to AI development, HACARUS also specializes in integrating AI with various factory automation (FA) devices. In December 2023, Mitsubishi Electric released MELSOFT VIXIO, an AI-based visual-inspection software equipped with the company's proprietary Maisart AI technology to automate visual-inspection processes for improved manufacturing quality and to address the problem of Japan's shrinking labor force.

"As part of our strategy for the FA systems business, we are addressing key challenges facing modern society," said Toshie Takeuchi, Group President of Mitsubishi Electric's Factory Automation Systems Group. "The automation of production lines is accelerating due to labor shortages, but many visual inspections are still performed manually by humans. Through this collaboration, we look forward to strengthening our response to customer needs through MELSOFT VIXIO, supported by HACARUS' expertise in AI-based visual inspection, to address labor shortages in the manufacturing sector."

