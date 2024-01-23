FPT and Konica Minolta Form Joint Venture, Driving Innovation for Office Solutions

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT corporation FPT’s Japanese subsidiary, FPT Japan Holdings Co., Ltd. (FPT Japan), and the global imaging and printing solutions leader, Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced the establishment of a joint venture, KONICA MINOLTA FPT Solution Labs Inc., to fortify software development capabilities, boosting business growth in the office solutions sector.

Built on an ongoing successful partnership since 2017, KONICA MINOLTA FPT Solution Labs is scheduled to be established on April 1, 2024, headquartered in Tokyo with a subsidiary in Hanoi, Vietnam. The new joint venture will be managed by Konica Minolta, with a shareholding ratio of 59 percent and 41 percent for Konica Minolta and FPT Japan, respectively. Its main focuses are software development for multifunction printers and related businesses entrusted by Konica Minolta and its group subsidiaries.

As the modern workplace evolves, printing infrastructure and environment have become significantly digitalized, requiring more complex technological integration to improve efficiency, productivity, and collaboration. Leveraging FPT's extensive technology expertise and resources, together with Konica Minolta's long-time experiences and industrial know-how, this synergy will address the increasing demand for advanced print management software with tailored and cutting-edge solutions.

The establishment of this joint venture underscores a new height in the partnership between the two companies, fostering Konica Minolta's global business across approximately 150 countries worldwide. KONICA MINOLTA FPT Solution Labs also sets its sights on other peripheral areas of the industry, such as smart office solutions and untapped software solutions potentials.

Following the investment in the Japan-based tech consulting firm LTS Inc., this movement further highlights FPT’s commitment to delivering business resilience, agility, and world-class digital transformation solutions to one of its core markets through its subsidiary, FPT Japan.

After nearly two decades in Japan, FPT Japan is now one of the country’s largest foreign-invested tech firms in terms of human resources, with 2,900 employees working in 16 local offices and innovation hubs and nearly 15,000 employees working from overseas, providing services and solutions to over 450 clients worldwide. The IT firm is recognized for excellent employee benefits and workplace happiness, including Best Workplaces in Asia, Best Places To Work in Japan, and Best Places To Work for Women in Japan.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of US$2.17 billion and 70,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.