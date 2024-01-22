Nukkleus Announces Collaboration between DRFQ and Tantel Group to Expand Footprint in Africa

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) and its subsidiary, Digital RFQ (DRFQ), are excited to announce a new collaboration with Tantel Group to expand their footprint in the rapidly growing African B2B payments market, which the World Bank estimates to be valued at over $1.5 trillion.

This collaboration aims to address the challenges of costly, slow, and unreliable cross-border payments in Africa, factors that have hindered economic growth in the region. By synergizing DRFQ's innovative technology with Tantel Group's local expertise, the initiative seeks to revolutionize the payment infrastructure in the region, enhancing transaction efficiency, reducing costs, improving reliability, and overcoming FX limitations.

Emil Assentato, CEO of Nukkleus commented: "Our integrated approach prioritizes execution speed and privacy, fostering the growth of online transactions and digital wallets while reducing friction in Africa's payments landscape. As Africa's electronic payment market continues to grow, this collaboration with Tantel Group represents a significant step in our strategy to expand our services and influence across the continent, which we anticipate will result in substantially increased transaction volume for DRFQ.”

About Nukkleus Inc.:

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) is a dynamic fintech aggregator dedicated to revolutionizing the financial services industry. Through strategic acquisitions and technology development, Nukkleus is creating a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the evolving needs of modern finance. As 'A Gateway to the Future of Finance', Nukkleus is committed to driving growth, fostering innovation, and setting new standards for efficiency, security, and inclusivity in the financial world. For more information about Nukkleus please visit: https://www.nukk.com/.

