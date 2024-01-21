PUMA and Tencent Forge Partnership to Pioneer an Innovative Comprehensive E-commerce Business Model

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The globally renowned sports brand PUMA has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tencent for the 2024 GGP (GMV Growth Plan), leveraging each other's strengths to propel high-quality development in comprehensive operations. Shirley Li, General Manager of PUMA China, Fan Yijin, General Manager of Tencent Ad Sales and Operations, and Wang Mo, General Manager of Tencent Smart Retail Vertical Industry Ecology attended the signing ceremony.

Driven by digitization, integrating Tencent’s social ecosystem resources and cutting-edge technologies, PUMA joins forces with Tencent to build a novel model to improve the quality and efficiency of consumer services. It will cultivate a stronger emotional bond between the brand and consumers through consistent online and offline experience.

Shirley Li said that PUMA has consistently introduced innovative products, upgraded services, and elevated consumer experience to extend the magic of sports. Teaming up with Tencent signifies PUMA's strategic foresight, capitalizing on Tencent's all-encompassing ecosystem that touches different facets of consumers' lives, which will provide PUMA with more localized insights into consumers' needs to better serve the vast sports enthusiasts and the new generation, driving long-term growth in the Chinese market.

In this collaboration, PUMA will harness Tencent's diverse online traffic resources and well-established social ecosystem to enhance digital infrastructure for a deeper consumer connection. A social media matrix that seamlessly integrates online and offline ecosystems will be built to secure long-term brand strength.

Fan Yijin said that through features such as Moments, WeChat Official Accounts, WeChat Channels, and WeChat Pay within the Tencent ecosystem, Tencent closely connects with users through high-quality content in the form of live streaming, brand interaction, and personalized services. And WeChat Mini Programs serve as brands’ official websites to effectively manage online traffic from the private sector. The collaboration with PUMA allows Tencent to integrate internal resources and meet PUMA's digital operation requirements, indicating more predictable growth.

2024 is a major year for many key sports events, and the nationwide enthusiasm for sports is at an all-time high. Together, PUMA and Tencent will discover more efficient and intelligent solutions to enhance efficiency in both the public and private sectors, achieve a win-win outcome through digitalization, promote innovation in the sportswear industry, and break new ground for upgraded digital intelligence.