The Golf Town Golf and Travel Show partners with Visit Myrtle Beach and Golf Tourism Solutions Feb. 2-4, 2024, at Toronto International Centre

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada’s largest golf show is thrilled to announce they have partnered with Visit Myrtle Beach and PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com, becoming the Official Travel Partner of the show being held February 2 to February 4, 2024, at the Toronto International Centre.

“We are excited and proud that Visit Myrtle Beach and Golf Tourism Solutions is now the Official Travel Partner of the annual golf and travel show,” Michael Beckerman, Chief Client Officer Toronto Star said. “The 2024 show will be the biggest in its more than 30-year history. As one of world's largest and most renowned golf shows, we are committed to growing the game of golf.”

“Myrtle Beach is a year-round golf and beach destination with so much to do and see,” said Karen Riordan, President and CEO, Visit Myrtle Beach. “We love our Canadian visitors who remain our number one international market and who come here to enjoy golfing, the beach, dining, shopping and the attractions. This is why sponsoring the Toronto Golf & Travel Show is a perfect fit for Myrtle Beach.”

Golf Tourism Solutions in association with Visit Myrtle Beach will be giving away a golf trip to Myrtle Beach for four lucky golfers at this year’s show. The winner of the giveaway will receive roundtrip airfare for four, superior accommodations in two double occupancy rooms, three rounds of golf at any Golf Tourism Solutions member course and a $500 gift card to dine at any of Myrtle Beach’s diverse restaurant options.

The Golf Town Toronto Golf and Travel Show, attracts golfers of all ages and skill levels. The event was attended in February 2023 by more than 14,000 visitors. Beckerman said he fully expects that with new programming and partners like these, the 2024 show will draw some 20,000 plus attendees.

“Whether you are a beginner or an avid golfer, this will be the place to be. A show you won’t want to miss,” Beckerman added.

“As Canada's largest golf and travel show, this is a rare chance to visit the booths and chat with leading golf equipment and apparel manufacturers, golf course representatives, travel destination leaders and more. The goal of the show is to grow the game by inspiring golfers of all ages to get involved, with a focus on creating gender equality and diversity in the game.”

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

About Golf Tourism Solutions

GTS is a marketing, technology and events-based organization in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. GTS provides a broad array of services, including email marketing, website design, social media and content production, targeting public and private clubs and real estate developments.

GTS owns and operates the Omni Tee Sheet, licensing the technology out to more than 100 different golf courses and golf-related businesses.

GTS has full responsibility for a thriving tournament division, headlined by the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship. The company runs 11 events, including the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, and brings more than 20,000 rounds of golf and room nights to Myrtle Beach.

For more information, go to www.PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com.

About the Toronto Star

The Toronto Star is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in Canada, with more than 5.0 million readers every week in print and online (thestar.com). Founded in 1892, the Toronto Star is the winner of more than 140 National Newspaper Awards, the most prestigious newspaper prize in Canada. It is known for its investigative reporting, insightful opinion writing and comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. It has also been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.