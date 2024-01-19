Valsoft Corporation Raises Funding to Accelerate Growth in Vertical Market Software

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valsoft Corporation Inc. (“Valsoft”), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the closing of US$170 million growth funding. This investment, led by Coatue and Viking Global Investors, seeks to accelerate Valsoft’s portfolio expansion and strengthen its leadership position as a global consolidator in the vertical software sector.

"After more than doubling the size of our business over the past 24 months, we are entering a new phase of growth,” explains Valsoft CEO, Sam Youssef. “We expect the funds to allow us to execute our strategic plan faster, positioning us to take advantage of attractive market dynamics and the powerful effects of our portfolio strategy, which delivers increased value for our companies and their customers.”

Valsoft has helped shape its portfolio of software companies into leaders in their respective fields by identifying strong, established businesses with compelling opportunities for growth and working to create an entrepreneurial environment that enhances performance and competitiveness.

“Valsoft’s impressive track record of acquiring companies and growing its portfolio demonstrates the significant opportunity to innovate in the vertical market software industry. Coatue is thrilled to help accelerate Valsoft’s remarkable growth and join the team on the next phase of their journey,” explains Aaron Weiner, Managing Director of Coatue.

As for what the future will bring, Youssef says:

“We feel our model offers several distinct advantages to our portfolio companies. We do not operate with a predefined investment horizon but instead focus on building long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. This compounds over time, which allows us to create enduring value for our portfolio companies and drive Valsoft’s sustainable growth over time.”

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft’s philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com.