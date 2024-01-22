teamLab Planets TOKYO in Toyosu Ranks in Top 5 of 'Most Popular Museums in the World' in Google's Annual Search Ranking. Starting in March, Artworks Featuring Cherry Blossoms That Bloom Across the Space Will Be on View.

The interaction between the viewer and the installation causes continuous change in the artwork. At teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity / Photo: teamLab)

Visitors lie down or sit still for a while and their bodies will dissolve into the artwork world. At teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers / Photo: teamLab)

Flowers grow, bud, bloom, and in time, the petals fall, and the flowers wither and die. At teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers / Photo: teamLab)

Cherry blossoms bloom in an expansive art space at teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers / Video: teamLab)

Cherry blossoms bloom in an expansive art space at teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo. (teamLab, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers / Video: teamLab)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM in Toyosu (teamLab Planets) ranked in the top 5 of the 'Most Popular Museums in the World' (*1) in Google’s 'Year in Search 2023' annual search ranking. This ranking lists the museums that were most searched on Google Maps globally in 2023. teamLab Planets is the only museum in Japan, and among renowned museums and art galleries with histories spanning over a hundred years.

Google Maps: Top Museums

Louvre Museum, Paris, France The British Museum, London, United Kingdom Musée d'Orsay, Paris, France Natural History Museum, London, United Kingdom teamLab Planets, Tokyo, Japan Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands Prado National Museum, Madrid, Spain Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands American Museum of Natural History, New York, United States Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The museum also ranked number one in Honichi Lab’s 'Popular Inbound Tourist Destinations Ranking

teamLab Planets has ranked first place in the "Popular Inbound Tourist Destinations Ranking," announced on December 15, 2023, by Honichi Lab (Visit Japan Lab), Japan's leading inbound tourism information media (*2). This ranking evaluates and compiles Google Map reviews of 4,700 tourist attractions across all 47 prefectures of Japan, offering a unique perspective by Honichi Lab.

The top 10 in the rankings are as follows:

teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM Kiyomizu-dera Temple Kyoto Samurai Ninja Museum Fushimi Inari Taisha (Shrine) Tokyo Skytree Dōtonbori Sensō-ji Temple Nara Park Kyoto Nishiki Market Tokyo Tower

“We are deeply honored to be recognized among a multitude of tourist attractions in Japan. Moving forward, we will continue to attentively embrace the living voices of our visitors expressed through their reviews and feedback. Committed to our concept of 'Immerse your Entire Body,' we are dedicated to providing an enhanced experience that allows people from around the globe to thoroughly enjoy the world of art unique to our museum.” —— teamLab Planets

Starting in March, artworks featuring cherry blossoms that bloom across the space will be on view

This spring, visitors to teamLab Planets will be able to experience cherry blossoms enveloping two of its massive artwork spaces. The artwork "Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers," which features flowers blooming and scattering throughout the year, will feature cherry blossoms filling the entire space during this limited period.

In another artwork, 'Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People', where visitors walk barefoot through water, the koi swimming on the water's surface will scatter into cherry blossoms when they collide with people. These artworks featuring cherry blossoms will be on view from March 1st, 2024 (Friday) to April 30th, 2024 (Tuesday).

Artork video: Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers

Arwtork video: Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity

A Museum Visited by Approximately One in Ten International Tourists to Japan, from 198 Countries and Regions Worldwide

In the year from January to December 2023, around 2.5 million people from 198 countries and regions, excluding Japan, visited teamLab Planets. International tourists accounted for about 70% of the total visitors to the museum (*3). It is also reported that approximately one in ten international tourists to Japan visited teamLab Planets (*4). The museum has been highly acclaimed internationally, winning 'Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction' at the 2023 World Travel Awards - described as the Oscars of the travel industry— marking the first time a destination in Japan has been given the award.

Concept of teamLab Planets

Together with Others, Immerse your Entire Body, Perceive with your Body, and Become One with the World

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. It comprises 4 large-scale artwork spaces and 2 gardens created by art collective teamLab.

People go barefoot and immerse their entire bodies in the vast artworks together with others. The artworks change under the presence of people, blurring the perception of boundaries between the self and the works. Other people also create change in the artworks, blurring the boundaries between themselves and the works, and creating a continuity between the self, the art, and others.

*1 “These Were the Most Popular Museums in the World, According to Google’s ‘Year in Search’” artnet. December 20, 2023.

*2 “Popular tourist spot for foreigners! 2nd place is “Kiyomizu-dera”, 1st place? Announcing the TOP 30 selected from 4,700 tourist destinations across Japan [2023 1 | Honichi Lab” (Visit Japan Lab). December 15, 2023.

*3 From "teamLab Planets" official ticket site purchase data by country (March 1, 2023 - August 31, 2023)

*4 “Amazing Nippon / Digital Art Museum in Tokyo Enchants Overseas Tourists - The Japan News” The Japan News by the Yomiuri Shimbun. August 5, 2023.

teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM

6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

https://maps.app.goo.gl/QVs4a34HD9qnvjUo8

Hours

All day: 09:00 - 22:00

*Last entry 1 hour before closing

*Hours are subject to change. Please check the official website for the latest information.

Closed: Thursday, February 8th; Wednesday, March 6th; Wednesday, April 10th

Admission Until February [All day] Adults (18 years and older) 3,800 JPY Junior high/high school students 2,300 JPY Children (4 to 12 years old) 1,300 JPY Under 3 years old Free Discount for people with disabilities 1,900 JPY After March [Mon-Fri] Adults (18 years and older) 3,800 JPY Junior high/high school students 2,800 JPY Children (4 to 12 years old) 1,500 JPY Under 3 years old Free Discount for people with disabilities 1,900 JPY [Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, and special periods] *Special period: March 21st (Thursday) - April 5th (Friday), April 30th (Tuesday) Adult (18 years or older) 4,200 JPY Junior high/high school students 2,800 JPY Children (4 to 12 years old) 1,500 JPY Under 3 years old Free Discount for people with disabilities: 2,100 JPY

Official Ticket Store

https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com

Website & SNS

planets.teamlab.art｜Instagram｜Facebook｜X (Twitter)

#teamLabPlanets

Food & Shop

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo teamLab Flower Shop

For Media

Press Kit

Highlight Video

About PLANETS Co., Ltd.

Established in 2017. Operates and manages the facilities of teamLab Planets TOKYO.

Location: Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower 10F, 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Takumi Nomoto

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception.

In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

teamLab exhibitions have been held in cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Beijing, and Melbourne among others. teamLab museums and large-scale permanent exhibitions include teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets in Tokyo, teamLab Borderless Shanghai, teamLab SuperNature Macao, and teamLab Massless Beijing, with more to open in cities including Abu Dhabi, Hamburg, Jeddah, and Utrecht.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and Amos Rex, Helsinki, among others.

teamLab is represented by Pace Gallery, Martin Browne Contemporary, and Ikkan Art.

teamlab.art｜Instagram｜Facebook｜X (Twitter) ｜YouTube