Natixis Investment Managers Sponsors World-Class Para Athlete Femita Ayanbeku

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) today announced its sponsorship of elite US amputee sprinter Femita Ayanbeku. Boston-native Ayanbeku, who represented the United States in the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games and won a bronze medal in the 2019 World Para Athletic Championships, is training for the opportunity to once again represent the United States at the highest level of para-athletic competitions in 2024. Through the sponsorship, Natixis IM hopes to inspire employees, clients and the community by highlighting Ayanbeku’s hard work, dedication, determination, and positivity as we follow her dream of earning the top accolade in her discipline. An active community advocate, Ayanbeku also will partner with Natixis IM to share her inspirational story with the firm’s charitable partners.

After a traumatic below-knee amputation, Ayanbeku found a passion for running when she was granted a custom prosthesis. Her dedication and resolve led to her participation at the U.S. Team Trails within months of receiving her first running blade, where she placed 1st in the 100-meter dash and 2nd in the 200-meter race in the T64 limb classification. Ayanbeku also holds the distinction of the fastest female amputee sprinter in the United States.

“We are proud to support Femita as she pursues her dream of athletic excellence,” said David Giunta, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers in the US. “Her determination to overcome adversity and compete at the highest global level is both inspiring and motivating.”

Ayanbeku is a devoted advocate for the amputee community. She is a member of the board of directors for the Born to Run Foundation and Adaptive Sports New England and is the founder of Limb-It-Less Creations, a non-profit organization she created to build awareness and provide support to the amputee community as well as people with physical disabilities. Ayanbeku’s advocacy for others aligns with Natixis IM’s long-standing commitment to support the community where we work and live. A collaboration creates opportunities to share Ayanbeku’s message of positivity, perseverance and acceptance as an extension of Natixis IM’s philanthropic endeavors. Recently, Natixis IM employees were recognized for the 11th time in 12 years for having the Most Generous Employees in Massachusetts in the annual Boston Business Journal ranking. The firm is also a fixture on BBJ’s list of the Largest Corporate Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts.

“Femita’s resilience, infectious positivity, and commitment to give back to the community captures the spirit of Natixis Investment Managers,” said Giunta. “We look forward to bringing our employees and the entire community together to root for Femita on her journey.”

