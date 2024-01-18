Castrol® Kicks Off 125th Anniversary by Becoming “Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson,” Including Barrett-Jackson Cup January 20-28, 2024

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp group, is kicking off its 125th year by becoming the Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson, including the presenting sponsor of the Barrett-Jackson Cup, to further strengthen its support of the automotive enthusiast community. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WAYNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castrol, a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp group, is kicking off its 125th year by becoming the Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson, including the presenting sponsor of the Barrett-Jackson Cup, to further strengthen its support of the automotive enthusiast community. The first auction of the year will be the Scottsdale Auction, running from January 20-28, 2024, where Castrol will roll out its bold new branding to the U.S. market. Castrol will be announcing additional experiential partnerships and new product innovations throughout its 125-year anniversary, reflecting the brand’s unwavering commitment to meeting the future needs of the automotive community.

Widely regarded as the nation’s premier custom car and truck building competition, Barrett-Jackson Cup participants are renowned for pushing the boundaries of performance – a spirit which Castrol strongly embraces. Fifty custom builders will compete for two awards: “Ultimate Best in Show,” selected by two distinguished builders, and the “People’s Choice Award,” voted on by fans via Barrett-Jackson’s website (Cup.Barrett-Jackson.com). Winners will be announced on January 28.

“Castrol is honored to be the Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson and we applaud the talent, craftsmanship, and drive of the Cup participants who embody the highest level of automotive enthusiasm and reflect the spirit of the Castrol brand,” says Andreas Osbar, VP Castrol Americas. “What better way to head into our 125th year, which is all about bringing to market even better products and experiences designed to satisfy the world’s changing needs and set the new performance standard in our industry.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction is the perfect venue to debut Castrol’s vibrant new branding in the U.S. Retaining the signature red, white, and green colors of one of the world’s most distinctive logos, the visualization has been refreshed to build upon past equity while representing a bridge to the future.

“While Castrol has previously supported the Barrett-Jackson Cup, this expanded partnership represents a new level of commitment to our world-class Cup competitors, collectors, and all automotive consumers,” says Craig Jackson, CEO and Chairman of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company. “We are thrilled to call Castrol the Official Motor Oil of Barrett-Jackson and look forward to creating an even greater experience together.”

To learn more about how Castrol’s support of Barrett-Jackson is impacting the custom-builder community, visit Castrol’s Path to Performance Series. To learn more about the Barrett-Jackson Auction and the Barrett-Jackson Cup happening January 20-28, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

About Castrol: Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space for 125 years.

Today, Castrol is helping drive sustainability with our new strategy that sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives. Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

To find out more about Castrol please visit castrol.com or contact us at bppress@bp.com.