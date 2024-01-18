VoPay and GiveWise Transform Charitable Giving with Advanced Payment Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The collaboration between VoPay, a leading provider of embedded financial technology solutions and GiveWise, a prominent charity software platform, introduces a revolutionary approach to charitable giving, simplifying the donation process for both donors and charities. In an era where the digital transformation of financial transactions is paramount, VoPay and GiveWise have emerged as game changers in charitable giving across Canada. This latest alliance redefines how charities receive donations, emphasizing efficiency, security, and increased donor engagement.

The partnership between VoPay and GiveWise provides a lifeline for Canadian charities during these challenging times. By combining VoPay's advanced payment solutions with GiveWise's intuitive platform, individual donations have increased by 48% year-over-year, while grants to charities have increased by 44%.

Faster and More Secure Donation Processing

At the heart of this success is VoPay's EFT payment rail and virtual wallet technology. This enables easy donor onboarding and efficient collection of donations, with funds typically reaching charities within two business days. VoPay's eLinx solution further enhances this process, offering diverse payment methods and secure, instant fund disbursement.

Wins for GiveWise Platform:

48% YoY increase in individual donations, aligning with donor preferences and simplifying the donation process.

28% increase in charities utilizing the streamlined donation process on the GiveWise platform.

Advantages for Canadian Charities:

44% YoY increase in grants, with an average 173% increase in dollars given.

Streamlined processes and enhanced financial transparency reduce administrative tasks, allowing charities to focus on mission-driven work.

Empowering Charities and Donors Alike

The impact on charities has been profound. A 28% increase in the number of Canadian charities using the GiveWise platform and an impressive 173% average increase in dollars given to charities speak volumes about the effectiveness of this collaboration. For donors, the simplified online donation process and the option for recurring payments have not only made giving easier but also more meaningful.

"Working alongside VoPay has been transformative for GiveWise Charity and the charities we support. The advanced payment technology has not only streamlined our donation processes but has also significantly increased donor engagement. GiveWise is committed to fostering a culture of innovation to better serve the charitable sector, and our partnership with VoPay is a testament to that commitment." Tammy Kyte, Executive Director at GiveWise Canada

