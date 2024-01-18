CAMS Awarded Fully Integrated Services Contract for REC Solar Renewables Portfolio

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for owners of energy infrastructure assets, and leading nationwide renewables developer REC Solar announced today that CAMS will provide operations and maintenance (O&M), asset management, accounting, remote monitoring and related services for REC Solar’s renewables portfolio.

The solar developer’s portfolio includes solar and energy storage projects for hundreds of U.S. commercial enterprises, including manufacturers, retailers, schools, universities and municipalities.

This award increases CAMS’ renewable assets under management to over 5.6 gigawatts located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“We are thrilled to support REC Solar’s continued expansion within the C&I solar space and look forward to delivering best-in-class services to their operational and in-development assets,” said Brian Ivany, Executive Vice President of CAMS Energy Transition Services.

Founded in 1997, REC Solar has emerged as one of the nation’s leading solar developers. In addition to guiding customers through a seamless process for behind-the-meter solar and storage projects – and offering zero-upfront-cost financing and price predictability through its power purchase agreement (PPA) financing – REC Solar also works with landowners and large power users nationwide to scale greenfield development and provide more equitable access to clean energy through community solar.

“For the past 26 years, REC Solar has built a strong reputation in the renewables industry for providing high-quality solar and storage solutions and services,” said Lawrence Denney, President of REC Solar. “As we expand our on-site solar, energy storage and community solar portfolio, we are excited to partner with CAMS to ensure our customers continue to receive the comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services their businesses need for the long term.”

CAMS’ O&M team manages and operates a full range of power generation facilities. The company is focused on solid performance in a cost-effective manner. CAMS O&M services are backed by a platform of financial, technical, commercial, and corporate support capabilities. The company helps clients achieve their availability, reliability, environmental, safety, and regulatory compliance goals.

CAMS’ team of asset managers provides executive leadership and project management across multiple disciplines, handling day-to-day activities on behalf of clients. Through consistent, open communication and regular site visits, CAMS quickly identifies technical, commercial, and operational issues that may arise. If this happens, CAMS provides a recommended action, then works closely with the owner to implement creative and sustainable asset management solutions. The company also makes owners aware of opportunities to maximize asset value. CAMS’ goal is to significantly improve the clients’ project performance and financial returns.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing O&M, Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

About REC Solar

Founded in 1997, REC Solar emerged as one of the nation’s leading solar energy integrators. Renowned for its integrity and high-quality standards, REC Solar’s portfolio includes solar, energy storage and microgrid projects for top U.S. commercial enterprises, including manufacturers, retailers, schools, universities, municipal entities and more. REC Solar’s customers enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience – one that includes zero-upfront-cost financing and predictable monthly payments as well as long-term and worry-free development, ownership, operation and maintenance of solar and storage projects. With decades of experience embedded in every project, REC Solar is committed to providing every customer the same integrity, exceptional customer service, and high-quality solutions and services that have made it a trusted solar company for the past 26 years. More information about REC Solar can be found at www.recsolar.com.