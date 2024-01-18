Brightwood Capital Advisors Supports Rockbridge Growth Equity’s Acquisition of TouchFuse, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC, a private credit firm, announced that it has provided financing to support Rockbridge Growth Equity’s (“Rockbridge”) acquisition of TouchFuse, LLC (“TouchFuse”). As part of the transaction, Rockbridge combined TouchFuse with its existing portfolio company, White Glove. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TouchFuse offers a comprehensive technology platform that allows financial advisors nationwide to manage the full spectrum of their marketing campaigns, from identifying prospects and delivering campaigns to managing communication and analyzing data. White Glove provides a wide range of digital seminar marketing and lead-generating financial education workshops to assist financial advisors with finding qualified leads, converting more appointments, nurturing prospects, and engaging existing clients. In November of 2023, White Glove and Touch Fuse announced their merger, creating a full-service, omni-channel marketing services company focused exclusively on financial advisors.

" We’re excited to support Rockbridge’s acquisition of TouchFuse, which, following its merger with White Glove, has created an innovative full-service marketing platform for financial advisors across the country,” said Aized Rabbani, Managing Director at Brightwood. “ We believe bringing together the two companies will provide a compelling solution for advisors who will greatly benefit from TouchFuse’s reliable and functional industry expertise.”

" Brightwood has significant experience investing within the marketing services sector, and we’re pleased to continue to add to our portfolio through a transaction like this one,” Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Brightwood, added.

“ With Brightwood’s financial support and deep industry knowledge, we’re pleased to embark on this new chapter,” said Ziv Weizman, Partner at Rockbridge. “ As the financial and business services space continues to evolve, we are eager to embrace digital advancements by leveraging full spectrum marketing technology techniques. We look forward to our continued partnership with Brightwood and supporting TouchFuse’s future growth.”

About Brightwood Capital Advisors

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood partners with non-sponsored businesses as well as private equity sponsors to provide customized financing solutions for directly originated investments.

Founded in 2010, Brightwood is a minority-owned firm with a team of over 50 employees who manage more than $5 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base. Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: https://brightwoodlp.com/.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle market private equity firm committed to helping both founder-operated and established companies accelerate growth and build long-term, sustainable value. Rockbridge combines the flexibility of a financial sponsor with the benefits of strategic partnership by leveraging the firm's relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, which provides access to industry and functional expertise. As of year-end 2022, Rockbridge has regulatory assets under management of over $1.4 billion across its target sectors: e-Commerce and Marketing Services, Financial Services and Fintech, Tech-Enabled Products and Services, and Digital Media. For more information, please visit www.rbequity.com.