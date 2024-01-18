Hyatt Invites Guests to “Be More Here” with New Global Brand Platform in 2024

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt is unveiling “Be More Here,” a new brand platform that invites guests, members and customers to lean into the transformative powers of travel and be more present. In a fast-paced world of what’s next and how to get there, World of Hyatt’s people, places, spaces and experiences encourage guests to truly be in the moment. Setting Hyatt apart as a leader in care and wellbeing, the brand platform launch coincides with new World of Hyatt loyalty program updates enabling members to earn more, have more choice in rewards, and even gift rewards to those they love. Encouraging meaningful connections, guests will find a robust list of offerings curated to support their individual wellbeing journeys – each with a unique approach to help them not only feel well but live well.

“Our guests have told us that they are looking to be more present and have meaningful experiences when they travel. In trying to fit everything into our busy lives, we tend to sacrifice authentic connections – to loved ones, colleagues, and even ones’ self - resulting in a renewed need to help our guests focus on the here and now,” said Laurie Blair, vice president, global marketing, Hyatt. “The ‘Be More Here’ platform encompasses a vibrant global portfolio of brands full of life and soul, and a loyalty program that rewards members for experiencing what this world has to offer. It’s just another way we are differentiating and elevating World of Hyatt by emphasizing guests’ needs and focusing on rekindling the art of connection.”

Whether encouraging guests to “Be More Wanderlust,” “Be More Rewarded,” “Be More Mindful” or “Be More Immersed,” the “Be More Here” platform will mark a new way for Hyatt to demonstrate care through its growing global portfolio, reimagined World of Hyatt program updates and unique wellbeing experiences.

Throughout January, the “Be More Here” platform creative will roll out across Hyatt’s owned social and digital channels, paid media across digital, social and video channels, out-of-home advertisements in travel hubs like airports and on-property touchpoints like signage, brochures and in-room TVs.

A New World of Wellbeing

Central to the “Be More Here” brand platform, Hyatt is providing even more ways for guests to care for their wellbeing. As a hospitality company focused on care, Hyatt takes pride in setting a new standard of wellbeing for travel, making sure every touchpoint is crafted with meaning and intent. Hyatt is making a continued commitment to updating current experiences and offering new ones that will enable stronger connections, including:

MasterClass: Hyatt will offer the first-ever hospitality collaboration with MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best, bringing guests global, in-room access to captivating lessons across a variety of subjects including health and wellness, arts and entertainment, business, culinary and more. The exclusive relationship will give Hyatt guests and customers a way to learn and grow through curated content available at 350+ properties across the world. In celebration of their collaboration, Hyatt and MasterClass will kick off at Sundance Film Festival 2024 with a fireside chat at the World of Hyatt activation space with MasterClass instructor Issa Rae. More details on in-room content including lessons from Issa Rae's class, currently available to MasterClass members, to come as the program launches globally in early 2024.

Hyatt will offer the first-ever hospitality collaboration with MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best, bringing guests global, in-room access to captivating lessons across a variety of subjects including health and wellness, arts and entertainment, business, culinary and more. The exclusive relationship will give Hyatt guests and customers a way to learn and grow through curated content available at 350+ properties across the world. In celebration of their collaboration, Hyatt and MasterClass will kick off at Sundance Film Festival 2024 with a fireside chat at the World of Hyatt activation space with MasterClass instructor Issa Rae. More details on in-room content including lessons from Issa Rae's class, currently available to MasterClass members, to come as the program launches globally in early 2024. Headspace: Hyatt became the only hospitality company to offer members and guests a complimentary sampling of relaxing sounds from Headspace’s premium colored noise collection. Available within the World of Hyatt App and in-room television at more than 350 properties across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, these sounds can help guests focus, unwind and sleep.

World of Hyatt FIND Experiences: Launched in 2022, Hyatt now has more than 500 global FIND experiences in 55 locations designed to support the wellbeing of guests and groups across all brands. From taking a traditional outrigger canoe trip in Maui to learning how to build a fire in the Berkshires, Hyatt properties are prioritizing thoughtfully crafted wellbeing experiences to support guests' personal wellbeing journeys.

World of Hyatt Reimagines Loyalty + Rewards Experience

Members of the fastest-growing loyalty program in the hospitality industry can officially enjoy the newly expanded World of Hyatt Milestone Rewards with more awards as of January 1, 2024. Members can now “Be More Here” with more choice at more milestones, the options to choose earning points for future free nights, enhancing stays with suite upgrades or enriching their wellbeing through experiences, and sharing the World of Hyatt wealth with the ones they love most by gifting Guest of Honor.

A Growing Global Collection of Thoughtfully Curated Hotels + Resorts

Driven by an understanding of where our travelers want to go, Hyatt is encouraging guests to “Be More Here” through an ever-expanding global portfolio of properties and hotels. Hyatt recently announced a pipeline of 35+ new luxury properties across its Timeless, Boundless, Independent and Inclusive Collection brands that will give guests and members access to even more sought-after global destinations.

Hyatt is also growing its portfolio for guests and members through acquisitions. The recently announced acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith will unlock direct booking access in the near future to hundreds more boutique and luxury hotels, including in 20+ countries where there are currently no Hyatt hotels.

For more information on how Hyatt is inviting guests to “Be More Here” through more properties, reinvigorated World of Hyatt rewards and best-in-class wellbeing offerings please visit www.hyatt.com. View the “Be More Here” video here.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 40 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage® and Small Luxury Hotels of the World™. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About MasterClass

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world’s best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work, companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world’s best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.