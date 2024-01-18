Aptum Retains Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Certification

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, today announced it has retained its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP). This certification is a testament to Aptum's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier managed services within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.

“Driven by our strategic partnership with Microsoft, this accreditation serves as a powerful reaffirmation of our steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to our customers,” said David Wigglesworth, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptum. “Our clients trust us to expertly navigate them through every phase of their cloud journey and digital transformation. We remain dedicated to providing unparalleled cloud solutions. This accomplishment stands as a true testament to the efforts of our team, and solidifies Aptum's position as a trusted partner, capable of delivering exceptional cloud experiences.”

The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Program is an initiative reserved for a select group of industry leaders, with less than one percent of Microsoft partners globally holding the accreditation. To qualify, partners must undergo a rigorous evaluation, showcasing exceptional customer delivery, technical proficiency, and successful completion of an independent audit assessing their managed services, personnel, processes and technologies.

Aptum initially earned this designation in December 2022, and surpassed the recertification audit process in December 2023. This accomplishment underscores Aptum's ongoing dedication to meet and exceed the stringent criteria set by Microsoft, ensuring it continues to align with evolving technology standards.

Key highlights include:

1. Consistent Excellence: Aptum proudly maintains its Azure Expert MSP certification for the second consecutive year, underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional technical services within the Azure environment.

2. Exclusive Recognition: This accomplishment places Aptum in an exclusive category, as less than one percent of Microsoft partners globally hold the Azure Expert MSP accreditation.

3. Reduced Risk for Clients: Aptum's continued recognition highlights its ability to execute Azure projects with a lower risk profile, providing clients with confidence in the delivery of secure and reliable solutions.

4. Investment in Technical Competencies: The recertification emphasizes Aptum's ongoing investment in enhancing its technical competencies, ensuring that clients benefit from cutting-edge solutions and expertise.

Aptum continues to meet ongoing requirements from Microsoft and will be re-evaluated annually to ensure it continues to meet updated technology standards.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services. With over 20 years of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise, Aptum advises organizations on infrastructure modernization, business transformation, application migrations and cloud-native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provide customers with the tools and insight to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private, and edge cloud platforms. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

