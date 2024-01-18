Allied Digestive Health and Provation Sign Agreement for Enhanced Patient Care

MINNEAPOLIS & WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Digestive Health (ADH), the beacon of cutting-edge gastroenterology (GI) services across New Jersey and New York, is joining forces with Provation, a leading software and SaaS powerhouse specializing in clinical productivity and workflow automation and a wholly-owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV). The agreement provides ADH with Provation’s leading cloud-based procedure documentation and charting solutions for ADH's 150+ board-certified gastroenterologists spanning over 30 state-of-the-art office-based surgery (OBS) and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) facilities.

For ADH, the mission to deliver top-tier patient care while running operations efficiently is a top priority. Recognizing the need for a seamless and standardized approach to documentation, they have embraced the future: the cloud. To bring this vision to life, ADH has chosen Provation Apex, the cloud-native SaaS platform for GI procedures.

"Provation Apex provides an end-to-end documentation solution through their cloud-connected platform. It is a priority for our facilities to have our data secure, and readily available to improve clinical productivity and deliver the ideal patient experience," said Sap Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of ADH.

ADH's decision to incorporate both Provation Apex Procedure Documentation and Patient Charting solutions demonstrates leadership in the clinical care space. Beyond efficiency and streamlining documentation, the clinician and patient experience from pre-call through post-op will see improvements. With Provation Apex, physicians and nurses have the power to document patient visits and procedures seamlessly, on any internet-enabled device.

"We are excited to partner with ADH," said Ankush Kaul, President of Provation. "We know that Provation Apex’s leading features and functionality will help ensure their patients receive an enhanced experience and clinicians will be efficient throughout the day."

ADH and Provation have a shared vision of the future of GI patient care through enhanced workflow automation and procedure documentation. Both teams are looking forward to redefining excellence in patient care for the GI specialty.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions, dedicated to empowering providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Our comprehensive portfolio offers clinical productivity software that spans the entire patient encounter in the Anesthesia and GI (Gastroenterology) practices.

With a purpose-driven approach, Provation aims to streamline and enhance healthcare workflows for improved patient outcomes. Our innovative solutions include physician and nursing documentation with Provation® Apex and anesthesia documentation with the #1 Best in KLAS, Provation® iPro. Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups globally, including 19 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Allied Digestive Health

Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 70+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering Gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more about ADH at: allieddigestivehealth.com.

About Assured Healthcare Partners®

Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit ahpartners.com.