Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko Signs With Skechers

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers expands its reach in football by signing Premier League Arsenal and Ukrainian National Team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko to its all-star roster of elite pros that includes Europe’s top scorer Harry Kane. Zinchenko will be competing in the Skechers Razor—an innovative lightweight speed boot designed for players who desire agility, comfort and touch. As part of a long-term deal with the global footwear brand, Zinchenko will appear in multiplatform marketing campaigns as brand ambassador supporting Skechers Football. He’s also one of the first players on the pitch wearing the Razor boot from the Diamond Ice Pack—the new all-white colorway just launched this weekend.

“Skechers may be relatively new to football, but they’re doing everything right, and I really appreciate how much their team focuses on working with athletes to create the perfect boot,” said Oleksandr Zinchenko. “The ‘Razor’ feels wonderful on the pitch and gives me the performance I need to excel—it really is the best boot I’ve ever worn. Proud to be working with Skechers and look forward to helping grow this brand in our sport.”

“Since launching Skechers Football in August, the reception has been incredible as the world has watched Harry Kane have amazing success, scoring more goals this season than any top league player in Europe—in Skechers boots,” added Greg Smith, VP of Product Development and Merchandising for Skechers Performance. “As an elite defender in the Premier League, Zinchenko will be the perfect addition to our roster—a complement to the best striker in the game. Our team illustrates how Skechers Football offers a range of boots that deliver innovation, performance and our signature comfort for every type of player, in every position, across the pitch.”

Skechers Football arrived at the start of the 2023/24 season when the brand signed Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. The range of Skechers Footwear boots includes three styles available in multiple colorways for men and women with the new white Diamond Ice Pack recently hitting the pitch and stores. The Skechers Razor (worn by Oleksandr Zinchenko) is a lightweight speed boot with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play. The SKX_01 (worn by Harry Kane) is ideal for striking the ball with a custom last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field. Both boots are available in standard low-profile with the SKX_01 also available in a high-top version.

Oleksandr Zinchenko began his professional career as an attacking midfielder with Russian football club Ufa before joining Premier League club Manchester City in 2016 where he transitioned to left-back and won four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup with the team. In 2022, Zinchenko signed with Premier League club Arsenal where he’s in his second season. He’s also played for the Ukrainian National Team since 2015 with nearly 60 caps to date.

Beyond football, the Skechers team of elite athletes competing in the brand’s performance footwear includes NBA stars Julius Randle and Terance Mann, golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson, and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.

The Skechers Football collection is available now at Skechers websites and select Skechers retail stores in the UK and Europe, as well as select specialty football retailers in the UK, Europe and the United States. Football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), a Fortune 500® company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company™ are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and approximately 5,000 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

