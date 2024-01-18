Marin Airporter and Modeshift Partner to Offer New Mobile Ticketing Platform, Servicing Transit for San Francisco International Airport

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modeshift, a leading contactless fare collection system provider, announced today a partnership and launch of a new digital fare collection system with Marin Airporter, which provides Marin County with airport shuttle services to and from the San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Modeshift planned, designed and implemented the new Marin Airporter mobile application and online system, designed for riders to plan, track and pay for a ride quickly and easily. The digital solution will also provide valuable data insights to Marin Airporter and simplify back-end operations so the local service can continue to provide world-class transit options to riders commuting to and from SFO.

“Using Modeshift’s technology, Marin Airporter users will experience an intelligent transport system that simplifies the process of managing travel,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “The new service streamlines the steps for customers to plan and pay for a ticket with a few clicks on a mobile or online device and allows them to track their ride on the mobile app for smart trip planning.”

"We’re thrilled to introduce this innovative mobile ticketing system, simplifying the ticketing process for our commuters,” said Matt Wexler, President and CEO of Marin Airporter. “The technology makes it easier for travelers to plan their trip and purchase fares from anywhere, providing riders the convenience of purchasing tickets directly from their digital devices.”

Features of the Marin Airporter mobile app and online system include:

Mobile Ticketing: Riders can easily plan their trip, see timetables and live views of their vehicle location and purchase fares with the application. The app is available now to download in both Apple and Google Play Stores: iOS : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marin-airporter/id6446094330 Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.modeshift.marinairporter

Web Portal: Travelers can also access many of the above benefits online, streamline trip planning and fare purchases at https://tix.marinairporter.com Data Collection: Enables Marin Airporter to manage and monitor daily agency operations, optimize its system based on real-time insights, make data-driven decisions and save valuable resources.

Enables Marin Airporter to manage and monitor daily agency operations, optimize its system based on real-time insights, make data-driven decisions and save valuable resources. Point of Sale and Validation Systems: Located in each vehicle, cloud-based systems are connected through mobile data, enabling riders to buy a cash fare or validate their online fare on board.

Using Modeshift’s technology, Marin Airporter passengers can purchase single-ride and 30-ride passes through the new Marin Airporter mobile app and website, which generates a unique QR code for each fare. Users can redeem this fare by scanning their tickets at electronic validators installed on the Marin Airporter shuttle fleet.

To learn more about the Marin Airporter partnership and other initiatives, please visit www.modeshift.com. For more information about Marin Airporter’s premier transportation services, visit www.marinairporter.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift, Inc. is a technology company that helps transit agencies modernize their user-facing technology and the underlying infrastructure to improve efficiency, increase ridership and provide adequate, sustainability-oriented service. It is the only all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure platform that also gives the transit industry the tools to reduce their carbon emissions and aim for sustainability.

Our core product is Account-based Fare Collection System, based on the Microsoft Azure cloud and delivered as a service (Software as a Service – SaaS). Modeshift also provides other subsystems which complete the stack of hardware and software needed to operate a modern transit system such as Mobile ticketing, AVL/CAD and real-time passenger information.