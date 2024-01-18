Neal Brothers and Crank® Coffee Co. Are Curating the Ultimate Game Day Combo for Pickleball Players

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neal Brothers Brands Inc. coupled with their masterbrand and Crank® Coffee Co. are thrilled to partner with Pickleball Canada. Canadian pickleball players and fans will be supplied with Neal Brothers’ amazing lineup of better-for-you snacks, sauces, and condiments, alongside their flavourful, certified Organic and Fairtrade Crank® Coffee.

Through this partnership, Neal Brothers Brands Inc. looks to continue its 35-year tradition of delivering the best quality food and beverage products to Canadian families across the country. Given pickleball’s inclusiveness for all to play and be a part of the sport, this engagement emphasizes the perfect match for the CPG organization that predicates its mission on nationwide access to potential consumers.

“Pickleball, Neal Brothers, and Crank® Coffee… together – wow!” said Chris and Peter Neal, the Co-Founding Duo at Neal Brothers. “We could not be more excited to be coming on board. We’re especially looking forward to getting to know the Pickleball Canada community and cannot wait to get started!”

Between both Neal Brothers and Crank® Coffee, this partnership will help fuel Pickleball athletes with the ultimate game day combo - delicious coffee, creating shared memories, and celebrating the best pickleball moments over a tasty snack.

Neal Brothers Brands’ partnership with pickleball marks the latest major Canadian brand to tag team with the surging National Sport Organization (NSO) in Pickleball Canada to further the sport’s trajectory.

“Pickleball Canada is very excited to welcome Neal Brothers as one of our National Sponsors,” said Val Vollmin, President of Pickleball Canada. “Snacks, coffee and pickleball! What can be better than that!”

Additionally, Neal Brothers and Crank® Coffee Co. are keen to promote the game to their existing audience and engage in unique collaborations with Pickleball Canada and its players through integrations like Neal Brothers’ Delivery of the Game. Both brands will be attending the Regional and National Pickleball Canada Championships throughout 2024 as well as interacting with players online and on social media.

Rest assured, by now adding coffee, snacks, and condiments to the mix, players and fans can look forward to an enhanced experience onsite at tournaments whereby their pre- and post-game needs are met, the ultimate gameday combo.

About Neal Brothers & Crank® Coffee Co.

Neal Brothers

From our family to yours! Since 1988, Neal Brothers Foods has provided families all over Canada with delicious, better-for-you snack options, sauces, and condiments. Brothers, Chris and Peter Neal started their business by making and distributing croutons out of their mother’s kitchen, thirty-five years ago. Today, the Neal Brothers brand has over fifty different products across several different categories that are available at grocery retailers across the country. At Neal Brothers, they offer a variety of delicious snack food items and condiments that have the ability to bring family and friends together and create special memories. The whole product lineup is crafted with love and is made from natural and organic ingredients that you can actually pronounce! With a creative approach to flavour and food, they strive to keep putting out amazing products and dare to be different. Neal Brothers also remains committed to supporting charitable organizations across Canada through a series of community partnerships. As part of the Good Food Builder Group, they commit to donating a portion of profits each year to Community Food Centres Canada.

To learn more, visit https://www.nealbrothersfoods.com/

Crank® Coffee Co.

Crank® Coffee Co. is Neal Brothers Brands’ (Peter + Chris Neal) newest brand under the Neal Brothers umbrella of products. The mission of Crank® Coffee Co. is to bring a superior bean product to the market; that has been carefully curated and roasted by coffee lovers and experts. Like other Neal Brothers products, Crank® Coffee Co. is both certified Organic and Fairtrade. Crank® Coffee Co. was born from individuals who love coffee. Those who savour a cup, all times of the day; with the desire to produce a product that tastes and smells above and beyond others.

To learn more, visit https://www.crankcoffee.com/

About Pickleball Canada

Pickleball Canada is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in Canada. The Canadian Pickleball Association was established in 2009 and then incorporated as Pickleball Canada in 2011. The organization works to promote and develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. Their mission is to promote the growth and development of pickleball across the country by providing leadership, resources, and opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Pickleball Canada is responsible for the coordination and delivery of pickleball events across the country, including the National and Regional Championships, which brings together top players from across Canada to compete for the title of national champion. With a growing number of players and clubs across the country, pickleball is Canada’s fastest growing sport and Pickleball Canada is at the forefront of this exciting movement.

For more information, please contact info@pickleballcanada.org or visit pickleballcanada.org