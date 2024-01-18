Sodexo Healthcare Announces Partnership with The Leapfrog Group

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo, a global leader in food and facilities management for hospitals and healthcare organizations, announces the company’s partnership with The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on healthcare safety.

“Sodexo is committed to patient safety and strives to continually raise the bar for safe environments of care within the organizations we serve,” said Lisa Zierten, VP, Global Health & Care Brands, Sodexo North America. “The decision to partner with The Leapfrog Group was an easy choice. With this partnership in place, we’ll continue to advocate for transparency in healthcare and the use of data to positively impact patient outcomes.”

Sodexo Healthcare has a mission of building trusted partnerships with health systems across the U.S. Leveraging science and insights, Sodexo provides solutions and contributes essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered with patient safety top of mind. Sodexo solutions include Protecta, an evidence-based environmental cleaning and infection prevention program, designed to reduce HAIs and their impact, leading to better patient and staff quality of life and ultimately, better health outcomes.

In support of improving patient safety, The Leapfrog Group’s goal is to improve American healthcare by transparently reporting information on medical errors, accidents, and infections. As a Leapfrog partner, Sodexo provides advice and perspective to the Leapfrog Board and management on industry and policy trends and help shape the organization’s long term strategic vision for improving healthcare quality.

“We are proud to join with Sodexo to improve patient safety in the U.S. We need their insights and expertise more than ever. Every American deserves the highest quality care, and together with Sodexo we can achieve our shared vision for excellence,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO, The Leapfrog Group.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.