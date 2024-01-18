Empower Aesthetics Announces Partnerships with DermaTouch RN and AW Skin Co.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower Aesthetics (“Empower” or “the Company”), a national medical aesthetics platform, announced today that it has partnered with DermaTouch RN (“DermaTouch”), one of the nation’s leading medical aesthetic practices with locations in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, and AW Skin Co., a highly-regarded medical spa and wellness center with three locations in Cool Springs, Franklin, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Empower Aesthetics provides the tools, support and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. The Company was formed by Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing, in July 2023.

The new partnerships with DermaTouch RN and AW Skin Co. will help accelerate Empower’s long-term growth strategy and mission to be the first-choice partner for growth-minded aesthetics entrepreneurs. Empower’s unmatched resources and expertise enable the platform’s individual brands to rapidly scale in the aesthetics industry. With the addition of DermaTouch RN and AW Skin Co. to Empower’s portfolio of brands, the Company further strengthens its network of entrepreneurs across the greater Southwest United States, as well as expands its reach into the Southeast.

DermaTouch RN

Founded in 2006 by Renee Moschitto, Registered Nurse and Founder of the Texas Association of Aesthetic Nurses, DermaTouch is a state-of-the-art aesthetic and wellness center that offers minimally invasive medical treatments. Ranked as a top 20 provider of Botox and Juvederm in the country, DermaTouch is consistently recognized as an "Advanced Injector" site and is one of the largest and highest rated providers of Botox, Juvederm and CoolSculpting® ELITE in the Houston area.

“We are thrilled to welcome DermaTouch RN to the Empower Aesthetics family,” said Alyssa Rapp, Chief Executive Officer of Empower Aesthetics. “The Practice has a strong reputation for delivering outstanding results while providing patients with high-quality and innovative treatment experiences. Partnering with a founder and entrepreneur like Renee, who has been a clinical leader for decades, in a market growing as rapidly as Houston, makes DermaTouch RN an ideal strategic partner for Empower as we continue to expand our platform to include more leading medical aesthetic practices across Texas.”

“I’m truly excited to partner with Alyssa and the Empower team to bring the next level of care to our clients and unlock further growth opportunities across the aesthetics industry,” said Renee Moschitto, Founder of DermaTouch.

“Renee started DermaTouch 17 years ago with a vision of bringing laser and injectable treatments to everyday people in the Houston area,” said Anthony Moschitto, Managing Partner of DermaTouch. “Her tireless dedication to our clients has made DermaTouch what it is today. Our partnership with Empower will provide us with the resources we need to invest even more in our staff and grow within the Houston area and across Texas.”

AW Skin Co.

Founded in 2008 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee by Board Certified Nurse Practitioner Amy Hatcher, AW Skin Co. is a medical spa and wellness center offering cosmetic injectables, advanced skincare services, wellness therapies and more. AW Skin Co. has three locations in Cool Springs, Franklin, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A pioneer in the aesthetics industry, Amy is a well-respected advanced injector and entrepreneur across the greater Southeast. She is a national Accelerate faculty member for the Allergan Medical Institute and is on Allergan’s AHCP Advisor Next Generation Team. As part of this, Amy is regarded as a sought-after trainer and trained over 700 injectors across the country in 2023 alone.

“Amy has built a leading medical spa and wellness center in Tennessee, making her and the entire AW Skin Co. team an excellent addition to the Empower family as we expand our network into the Southeast United States,” continued Rapp. “Amy has so much passion for changing lives through aesthetics and mentoring young injectors, and I am confident that she will be a valuable leader within our platform. We look forward to continuing to build a collaborative culture across our portfolio of brands with her on our side.”

“AW Skin Co. has grown over the past several years with deep roots in offering the best in client experience and outcomes,” said Amy Hatcher, Founder and Clinical Director of AW Skin Co. “As our market continues to get more competitive, partnering with Empower allows us to match that clinical excellence with enhanced employee education and benefit opportunities, as well as provides our team with marketing capabilities and practice growth development. We were very thoughtful when selecting a partner and believe that this opportunity with Empower will lead to continued practice growth and even greater care for our clients.”

The partnerships with DermaTouch RN and AW Skin Co. are the latest in a series of strategic moves by Empower Aesthetics to expand its national footprint through acquisitions and organic expansion. To learn more, please visit www.empower.spa or email partners@empower.spa.

About Empower Aesthetics

Empower Aesthetics is a national aesthetics platform that provides the tools, support and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. With corporate presence in Chicago, Illinois and Austin, Texas, Empower is looking for providers with whom to partner and grow the right way. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa or email partners@empower.spa.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with an office in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital; world-class board and operational resources; and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 4x Top Founder-Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook for being the global leader in private equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $6 billion of assets under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.