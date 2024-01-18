Co-op Credit Union Extends Longstanding Partnership with MDT, Adds Digital and Data Capabilities

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today shared that Co-op Credit Union has extended their relationship with MDT. The credit union will host their data warehousing solution through MDT and has selected Jack Henry’s Banno for digital banking.

Co-op Credit Union has partnered with MDT for nearly 10 years, leveraging the robust core to reduce manual processes and increase operational efficiencies as the credit union grows. In the next phase of the relationship, the credit union will focus on leveraging data even more deeply and providing a stronger, more comprehensive digital experience for members.

“We are committed to maintaining our high touch, community-first approach to service and engagement even as we grow. MDT, through their sophisticated technology and consultative approach, is helping us accomplish this goal,” said Kris Goetzka, COO of Co-op Credit Union. “Through our MDT partnership, we look forward to delivering a more modern, intuitive digital journey for members across mobile and online banking while also being able to leverage our data with more speed, reliability and security.”

By levering Jack Henry’s Banno through the MDT partnership, the credit union will be able to provide a more consistent look and feel for both members and employees. Members will be empowered with greater functionality and flexibility as they increasingly want to bank when and how they prefer.

“We’re proud to extend our relationship with Co-op Credit Union, a growing organization that continues to uphold its member-first culture," said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “Through our partnership extension, the credit union will be able to analyze and use its data with greater ease and efficiencies while also maintaining its high-touch approach to member service. We look forward to supporting the credit union as they continue to scale and make a lasting impact across Wisconsin.”

