Allison Transmission Awarded $83.3 Million Contract to Support U.S. Army Abrams Tank Modernization and Tank Production for Abrams User Nations

Allison Transmission will deliver upgraded and new X1100 cross-drive transmissions throughout 2024 to meet performance demands of the Abrams tank. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allison Transmission will deliver upgraded and new X1100 cross-drive transmissions throughout 2024 to meet performance demands of the Abrams tank. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, received an $83.3 million contract to provide upgraded and new X1100 transmissions supporting Abrams Main Battle Tank variants used by the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers.

“Allison is proud to be part of the world’s premier main battle tank supporting the U.S. Army and our close partners. We look forward to continued support of these customers in the decades to come,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission.

Allison will deliver upgraded and new transmissions to meet performance demands of the Abrams tank. The Allison upgrade program combines new content with existing customer hardware to provide a zero-mileage transmission to support the Abrams System Enhancement Package version 3 tanks at significant customer savings. Deliveries under this contract begin in January 2024 and continue through December 2024.

The Abrams tank has seen numerous upgrades and enhancements that provide the crew with the world’s most capable tank. Allison quality and reliability commitments readily support U.S. Army readiness objectives and performance demands while developing innovative new capabilities to meet evolving warfighter demands.

Allison has a long history of support to the U.S. Army. This contract continues the Allison long-term relationship built on quality, reliability and commitment to the warfighter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.