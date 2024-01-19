FPT Launches Automotive Software Engineering Department, Advancing Education for Future Workforce

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT today launches the Automotive Software Engineering (ASE) department in an effort to bolster university education for future engineers. This initiative is jointly operated by FPT Automotive and FPT University in response to the recent advancements in automotive technologies and contribution to the development of high-quality human resources for this high-growth sector on a global scale.

Students enrolling in the ASE department at FPT University will be equipped with comprehensive knowledge from basic automobile design principles and operations, to an in-depth understanding of electronic and software systems. They can also acquire specialized skills in designing, developing, and testing software systems and embedded systems of automobiles, including vehicle operation control systems, energy control systems, in-car environmental control systems, safety features, entertainment and connectivity systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Through the guidance of experienced experts in automotive and embedded systems from FPT, graduates from this program will have the opportunity to work on various projects with FPT Automotive’s clients globally.

The curriculum of ASE department is designed with consideration to recommendations and standards of international institutions, including the United States Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) for undergraduate IT programs, the AQAS (The Agency for Quality Assurance through Accreditation of Study Programs), ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) accreditation for educational programs, as well as international standards for functional safety in the automotive industry (ISO 26262) and automotive cybersecurity (ISO 21434).

"The fast-evolving automotive industry calls for professionals with in-depth expertise in both automotive engineering and digital technology. Their roles require a combination of skills, experience and agility, which cannot easily be replaced by AI. FPT Automotive is committed to collaborating closely with FPT University to nurture the next generation of automotive software engineers from Vietnam, contributing to positioning our home country as a prominent destination on the global tech map," said FPT Automotive CEO Kinh Nguyen.

"Compared to other markets globally, resources for automotive technology in Vietnam still require further improvement, with strengthened investment and focus. The collaboration between FPT University and such high-potential and reputable business like FPT Automotive will lay the foundation for developing a rich pool of talents and experts in this field. This will also present promising opportunities for young generations interested in automotive and technology, allowing them to hone their skills and succeed in the global landscape," - Dr. Tran Ngoc Tuan, Vice Rector of FPT University.

The signing ceremony between FPT Automotive and FPT University was held at the FPT Automotive Techday 2024, an event where business leaders and automotive tech experts gathered to exchange insights and discuss the latest industry trends. This event follows the recent launch of FPT Automotive and the opening of its office in India, marking the company's commitment to its expansion and development strategy.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About FPT Automotive

FPT Automotive - a subsidiary of FPT Software - is a leading global automotive software company for more than 150 customers from top OEMs, Tier-1s and Chipmakers. With nearly two decades of experience, we are aiming to accompany customers in the journey of accelerating Software-Defined Vehicles, ensuring the highest standards of safety and superior experiences for a smart mobility society.