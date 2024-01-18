Generational Equity Advises TVW Electrical Supplies in its Sale to Inline Electric Supply Co.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client TVW Electrical Supplies, Inc. to Inline Electric Supply. The transaction closed October 2, 2023.

Located in Decatur, Alabama, TVW Electrical Supplies (TVW) is a distributor of electrical supplies and equipment. The Company is an authorized dealer of products for Eaton, Ideal, Klein, 3M, Halco Lighting, Nicor Lighting, RAB Lighting, Cooper Lighting, Task Lighting, Broan, Legrand, NSI, Universal, Lutron, and Milbank. TVW has been able to leverage these partnerships to diversify their revenue streams, achieve organizational objectives, and optimize their customer relationships.

Inline Electrical Supply (Inline), opened its doors in 1988 in Huntsville, Alabama with a strategy to be the best source for electrical contractors, builders, commercial, institutional, and industrial customers to purchase their electrical supplies. Inline's goal is to have abundant local stocks at competitive prices and to employ individuals who will offer service that exceeds their customers’ expectations. Since 1988, Inline has grown to 21 locations employing over 300 people who serve customers in throughout the Southern U.S.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Vice President, Andre Farahmandi closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with TVW.

“With the synergies and value-add potential from Inline, it was clear that this was a perfect match for TVW as they aim to grow all aspects of the business,” said Farahmandi.

