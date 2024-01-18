The Cannabist Company Teams up with Revelry to Bring the West Coast Lifestyle Cannabis and Retail Leader to the East Coast

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (NEO: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today its partnership with Revelry Herb Co., an artisan-quality flower and pre-roll brand launched by the creators of Revelry Supply, a leading cannabis lifestyle and luggage company.

The Cannabist Company will introduce Revelry’s pre-roll joints to the New Jersey market in the coming weeks and will continue to roll out across the Company’s dispensary and wholesale networks in additional states, including Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, pending regulatory approval. Revelry’s cannabis products are currently only available in California, and this collaboration will be the first to introduce its flower brand to any East Coast market.

“Revelry is at the forefront of innovation and style with its awesome smell-proof and must-have gear. We can’t wait to see some of our amazing branding incorporated into their accessories. The durable and functional designs of their products make the gear a customer favorite in our Cannabist locations throughout the country,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company. “It’s always great working with like-minded cannabis enthusiasts and visionaries like the Revelry team. We are thankful for this opportunity to partner with Brandon, Eric, and team, and look forward to being the first retailer on the East Coast to introduce Revelry’s pre-rolls to our customers.”

This partnership also includes an expansion of the two companies’ existing collaboration on lifestyle products and accessories, including smell-proof backpacks and storage cases, which are currently available at select Cannabist locations nationwide. Revelry will be supplying The Cannabist Company with exclusive, customized accessory products for its brands including Seed & Strain. For close to a decade, Revelry has manufactured a unique line of smell-proof luggage and accessories designed for the modern cannabis consumer and outdoor enthusiasts.

“We are committed to expanding access to our artisan quality flower and connecting with new customers who can enjoy our products as they pursue their own everyday passions. Through this collaboration, we will be able to further expand our reach and ability to be a part of new communities on their ‘off the clock’ adventures in exciting new markets,” said Eric Hammond, President of Revelry. “The Cannabist Company has a passion for the plant, and it shows through their innovative cultivation processes, proven customer service experiences at the retail level, and overall attention to detail. We know our products will be in good hands and can’t wait to embark on this exciting new journey.”

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 125 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Revelry

Revelry was created in 2015 by a crew of cannabis-friendly, outdoor enthusiasts in Santa Cruz, California. It is committed to enhancing the cannabis lifestyle with a range of products from smell-proof, high-tech, high-style gear to cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Revelry is dedicated to supporting the cannabis consumer through the promotion of exploration and enjoyment of life. To learn more, follow Revelry on Instagram @revelryherbco & @revelrysupply, LinkedIn at revelry-supply, or go to revelryherbco.com and revelrysupply.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.