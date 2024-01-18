DataBee, from Comcast Technology Solutions, Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with Databricks

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) today announced that its DataBee business unit, which developed and provides the DataBee security data fabric platform, has signed a strategic technology partnership agreement with Databricks, the Data and AI company. DataBee is now integrated with Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform, expanding its data lake integrations in keeping with its goal of supporting a customer’s data lake of choice.

CTS also announced the general availability of DataBee 2.0, featuring new capabilities supporting SIEM optimization, security hygiene, and making security compliance a continuous and pain-free process. These enhancements are especially timely as enterprises grapple with new or updated compliance requirements such as PCI-DSS 4.0 and the SEC’s cybersecurity disclosure rule.

“We’ve been impressed both by DataBee’s ability to connect disparate security and IT data sources with business context and by how the results it delivers enable customers to improve security, risk and compliance initiatives,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “Mutual customers will now be able to easily onboard, transform and analyze critical security data alongside their enterprise data to improve cybersecurity outcomes – all from directly within the Databricks platform.”

The DataBee security data fabric platform works with a customer’s data lake to collect, correlate and enrich data so that it can deliver the deep insights that help organizations remain competitive, secure and compliant. Thousands of organizations use Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI initiatives. Combined, DataBee and Databricks allow large enterprises to quickly and cost-effectively unite enterprise data with security data for AI-powered insights that deliver economic value and improved security and compliance.

“Our mantra is ‘connected data that works for everyone’ and to do this we need to support the tools and technologies our customers are already using, which is why we’re delighted to have this integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform,” said Nicole Bucala, Vice President and General Manager, DataBee. “Together, Databricks and DataBee are providing the data platforms and intelligence that organizations need to put the full power of their data to work for them in this fast-moving, AI fueled world.”

DataBee 2.0

In addition to the Databricks integration, the 2.0 updates to the DataBee security data fabric platform include:

DataBee for Security Threats

SIEM optimization makes it easier and significantly more affordable for security teams to obtain security insights from high volumes of data. Using active detection streams, security insights can be detected in log data as it’s being streamed to its destination. Now, customers can ‘leave no data behind’ while maximizing the value of their data lake and SIEM investments.

makes it easier and significantly more affordable for security teams to obtain security insights from high volumes of data. Using active detection streams, security insights can be detected in log data to its destination. Now, customers can ‘leave no data behind’ while maximizing the value of their data lake and SIEM investments. Insider threat hunting powered by Entity Resolution leverages Comcast’s patented technology, Entity Resolution, to track users or devices across any security event regardless of the data source. This eliminates the need to manually build correlations between entities, allowing both analysts and the analytics they run to rely on a single unique identifier for any user or device.

leverages Comcast’s patented technology, Entity Resolution, to track users or devices across any security event regardless of the data source. This eliminates the need to manually build correlations between entities, allowing both analysts and the analytics they run to rely on a single unique identifier for any user or device. Security hygiene uses data sourced and analyzed from an organization’s environment to automatically and dynamically discover assets and suggest owners, helping organizations improve asset inventory by uncovering insights missing from an organization’s configuration management database (CMDB).

DataBee for PCI-DSS 4.0 Preparedness

Building upon capabilities already provided by DataBee CCM, its continuous controls monitoring (CCM) solution, DataBee is now offering DataBee Continuous PCI, designed to help customers meet the new PCI-DSS 4.0 requirements.

This new CCM feature for PCI-DSS 4.0 preparedness provides automated, proactive monitoring for key PCI-DSS 4.0 controls, dramatically reducing the amount of time governance, risk and compliance (GRC) teams have to spend on manually gathering the data necessary for periodic compliance reports and reducing complexity. DataBee Continuous PCI enables customers to identify compliance stakeholders using data they can trust, and to conduct proactive compliance remediations that enhance security and reduce compliance violations.

DataBee 2.0 for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform is now available on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). All other 2.0 capabilities are also available immediately on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

For more information related to today’s announcement, join DataBee and Databricks experts on January 25th for the LinkedIn Live event, Business-ready datasets for security, risk, and compliance: DataBee and Databricks; read the 2.0 blog; and download the DataBee Product Data Sheet and the DataBee and Databricks Partner Brief.

