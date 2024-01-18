DLA Piper Advises CM Equity with its Investment in Dexis Consulting Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLA Piper advised CM Equity Partners, a New York City-based private equity firm that invests in aerospace, and defense and federal services companies, in its investment and partnership with Dexis Consulting Group (Dexis).

Founded in 2001, Dexis is a professional services firm that provides program design and delivery of foreign assistance programs in support of national security. Their clients include the State Department, USAID, Center for Disease Control, and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Jeffrey Mark, Partner of CM Equity Partners, said: “The DLA deal team, led by Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional Practice, listened carefully to learn our objectives and tailored a customized strategy to match our requirements and transaction timeline. The DLA team was creative, highly responsive, and detail-oriented, guiding us through every nuanced step of the transaction. From my seat, this transaction was a homerun.”

“We were pleased to work with CM Equity Partners in their partnership with Dexis, which will accelerate Dexis’s growth in the federal civilian marketplace,” said Jeffrey Houle.

Along with Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team included partners Tom Pilkerton, Julia Kovacs and Jordan Bailowitz (all in Baltimore) and Glenn Reitman (Houston); of counsel Nia Brown (Washington, DC); associates Hungtington Domaine (Palo Alto) and Hunter Winsauer (Houston); and attorney Cara Hupprich (Northern Virginia).

