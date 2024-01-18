Rutgers Athletics has a new partner on the bench: Prudential Financial

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rutgers basketball has a new partner on the bench this season: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU). The global financial services company has signed on as the men’s and women’s basketball program’s presenting sponsor and will also provide access to financial education and funded investment accounts for domestic Rutgers student-athletes in a variety of sports.

“Thanks to the power of compound interest, investing money in your 20s can provide millions by retirement age, particularly for young athletes who may be on track to play as professionals,” said Richard Parkinson, chief brand officer, Prudential Financial. “By planning now, these young athletes can face their financial future with the same confidence they bring to the court or the field, no matter what happens in college and beyond.”

As part of the deal, Prudential financial advisors Lisa Lovell and John Benton will be on hand for consultations with Rutgers student-athletes throughout the season. Prudential Financial advisors also will facilitate financial education seminars for student-athletes and their families. The family session will be remotely accessible for those who are unable to travel to campus. Lastly, Prudential will provide investment accounts for select U.S. men and women student-athletes (international student-athletes are not eligible due to visa restrictions).

“We are thrilled to enter into this transformative partnership with Prudential,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to not only impact the lives of our student-athletes, but their families and hopefully generations to come. I look forward to collaborating with Prudential to help our Scarlet Knights build strengths in the principles of financial literacy.”

Access to financial education is more important than ever, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with children growing up in an increasingly complex world where they will likely be required to take charge of their own financial future at a younger age than their parents or grandparents. Student-athletes, in particular, face some of the highest risk of money problems, says the Council for Economic Education. Yet in 2022, only 23 states required a personal finance course for high school graduation, and very few colleges required it for student-athletes.

“College athletes can be valued at more than $1 million, but they (and their families) frequently live below the poverty line,” said Delvin Joyce, Prudential Certified Financial Planner and Certified Financial Advisor and a former professional athlete. “That’s why it’s more important than ever for them to invest their income early. By setting aside a small portion of their earnings each year, they can ensure better financial security when their sports careers come to an end.”

Becoming a collegiate athlete (and having the opportunity to turn pro) is what Prudential refers to as a ‘Now What?’ moment. When you seize ‘Now What?’ moments — the moments you realize your life has changed for the better — you can take your financial future to the next level. ‘Now What?’ moments are the ideal time to start investing, particularly for those college athletes who want to play professionally.

“Only 2% of collegiate athletes make it to the pros,” said Lovell. “Those who do make it are typically well compensated but are not taught how to manage their wealth. Black athletes are particularly susceptible to financial troubles — a startling 15.7% of NFL players (the majority of whom are Black) have filed for bankruptcy within 12 years of retiring.”

Prudential is committed to curbing this trend. The company has a long-standing commitment to create opportunities for those who have been historically excluded from the financial system — including student and professional athletes — and helping them create a blueprint for building personal and generational wealth.

This is the third in a series of athletic sponsorship deals for Prudential that highlight the importance of planning for retirement at an early age. Last year, Prudential featured New Jersey Devils players Jack and Luke Hughes (22 and 19, respectively) in a social media brand campaign highlighting the importance of financial planning early in a professional sports career. Prudential also partnered with 19-year-old Ethan Quinn as he made his professional tennis debut. Quinn utilized Prudential Stages for Retirement and Prudential’s team of advisors to invest a portion of his earnings and let his money work for him as he builds his tennis career.

“It’s more important than ever for young people to invest their income early — particularly those who are considering a pro sports career,” said Benton. “Traditional defined benefit plans, which provide retirees income for life, are disappearing fast — 70% of people had one in 1975 versus only 12% of people today — and Social Security benefits are projected to face a 20% cut across the board by 2033.”

“If you don’t see it, you won’t spend it — and you can still have a great lifestyle with just a fraction of what you earn in a season,” Joyce added.

Ethan Quinn is a customer and paid promoter of Prudential. Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes are non-customer paid promoters of Prudential. For more information about their partnerships, go to prudential.com/nowwhat.

Lisa Lovell, John Benton, and Delvin Joyce offer financial planning and investment advisory services and programs through Pruco Securities, LLC (Pruco), under the marketing name Prudential Financial Planning Services (PFPS), pursuant to a separate client agreement.

Prudential Stages is an umbrella marketing name for Pruco. Insurance and securities products and services are offered through a registered representative of Pruco, and an agent of issuing insurance companies.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

ABOUT RUTGERS ATHLETICS

The Rutgers Department of Intercollegiate Athletics (Rutgers Athletics), comprised of 24 men's and women's varsity sports serving more than 730 student-athletes, is a member of the Big Ten Conference and governed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Rutgers is the Birthplace of College Football, hosting the first-ever collegiate matchup on Nov. 6, 1869, a 6-4 victory over Princeton. Rutgers Athletics is uniquely positioned in the nation's largest media market with over seven million television households, along with access to Big Ten Network and its nearly 60 million homes across the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1766, Rutgers University is the State University of New Jersey and eighth-oldest higher education institution in the country. As a premier academic institution, Rutgers is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. Follow Rutgers Athletics on Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram for all of the latest news and updates. Also visit ScarletKnights.com for additional information on Rutgers Athletics.

