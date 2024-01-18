Holcim US Partners with Ohio State and GTI Energy to Bring Cost-Effective Carbon Capture Technology to Scale

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unique partners The Ohio State University, GTI Energy and Holcim US are joining forces to design, build and test a cost-effective membrane carbon capture technology, funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) with cost share contributions from Holcim.

Groundbreaking membrane technology from Ohio State will be employed in the project, targeting the capture of 95-99 percent of CO 2 from cement kiln gas with a purity exceeding 95 percent and lower energy demand.

“We are excited to demonstrate Ohio State’s highly selective membrane technology for carbon dioxide capture from a cement plant,” said Yang Han, Ohio State College of Engineering research scientist. “Our membrane technology makes it possible to capture up to 99% of the carbon emissions from cement manufacturing, which can be stored underground, used to strengthen concrete, or transformed into valuable products. This technology, with its simple operation and minimal utility needs, provides an easy retrofit for cement plants, bringing sustainable building solutions one step closer to reality.”

FECM recently announced the selection of the project to receive up to $7 million in federal funding for the design and testing of an engineering-scale carbon capture system at a Holcim cement plant in Holly Hill, South Carolina.

Ohio State’s facilitated transport membrane technology has undergone extensive system-level, proof-of-concept and performance validation testing at the National Carbon Capture Center, providing the confidence in this technology for application at Holcim US as a next stage for development. Testing in an industrial environment will advance it for commercial deployment and validate the expected benefits of the application to the cement industry. GTI Energy will support the development of the pilot skid for site deployment.

“GTI Energy is not merely testing innovative carbon management solutions, we are demonstrating their real-world viability and economic potential,” said Don Stevenson, GTI Energy’s vice president of carbon management & conversion. “This project will showcase the power of collaboration and innovation in tackling the complex challenge of transitioning to cleaner energy systems.”

Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) is a pivotal focus in Holcim’s decarbonization strategy. The Ohio State membrane technology stands out as a promising solution to reduce energy consumption and costs in the carbon capture process. Holcim, by leading in the development of this technology, aims to significantly cut down the cost of carbon capture, positioning the company as an early adopter and innovator in the industry.

“Across Holcim, we are investigating all avenues to reduce carbon emissions in our operations, utilizing cutting edge technology and forming strategic partnerships as integral components of our path towards achieving net zero by 2050,” said Derick Dreyer, head of Industrial Development and Decarbonization for Holcim North America. “The development and implementation of cost-effective carbon capture technologies are key to meeting our decarbonization goals.”

About The Ohio State University College of Engineering

The Ohio State University’s graduate and undergraduate engineering programs are both ranked first among all Ohio universities and 14th among public universities according to U.S. News & World Report. The College of Engineering offers 18 undergraduate majors, 16 graduate programs and a growing cadre of online degrees and certificates. In 2023, total College of Engineering enrollment—including undergraduate and graduate students across all campuses—rose to a record-high 11,111 students. In fiscal year 2023, the college’s research was supported by a record $187.15 million in externally sponsored research expenditures.

About GTI Energy

GTI Energy is a leading technology development organization. Our trusted team works to scale impactful solutions that shape energy transitions by leveraging gases, liquids, infrastructure, and efficiency. We embrace systems thinking, innovation, and collaboration to develop, scale, and deploy the technologies needed for low-carbon, low-cost energy systems.

About Holcim US

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us