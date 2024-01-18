Six Flags Launches Largest Digital Alliance in Theme Park Industry

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today announced that it has launched the largest digital alliance in the theme park industry, partnering with Google, HCL Tech, Dell, Snowflake, Fueled, and Pure Imagination Studios. The digital alliance—a first of its kind in the theme park industry— will offer cutting-edge technologies from best-in-class companies to benefit both guests and team members.

The technological advancements spearheaded by this alliance aim to redefine the guest experience across multiple touchpoints. Our initiatives focus on streamlining pre-visit planning through intelligent recommendation systems, elevating real-time engagement during the visit with personalized, AI-driven notifications and virtual assistant support, and enriching post-visit interactions via insightful analytics that tailor future recommendations and offers.

"Our guests are at the center of everything we do, and we want to give them the best possible experience when they visit our parks," said Selim Bassoul, CEO of Six Flags. "By partnering with the best-in-class companies, we are using data and technology to accelerate innovation and revolutionize the theme park industry."

"Six Flags is leading the way on technology, harnessing the power of an alliance to accelerate innovation and seamlessly blend brands into the guest experience through multiple touchpoints in the park," said Omar Jacques Omran, Chief Digital Officer at Six Flags. "Our guests will benefit from the latest technology to make their visit more personalized, enjoyable, and memorable."

Alliance members will play an important role in advancing innovation in the industry by harnessing their unique capabilities and technology:

"As Six Flags’ primary cloud provider and AI innovation partner, Google Cloud is ready to make AI and cloud technologies more accessible to more people across the theme park industry,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Through this alliance, the industry can take advantage of our innovations in data, technical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI to create memorable and tailored guest experiences.”

“HCLTech looks forward to enabling Six Flags accelerate its digital transformation initiatives to personalize and enhance its guest experiences,” said Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President for Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) at HCLTech. “As the digital engineering and system integration partner, we will leverage our expertise across AI, Analytics, Cloud and Digital Engineering to integrate varied and complex systems, enabling Six Flags to provide a connected and cohesive experience across all its parks."

“There’s no doubt about it – the advances of generative AI and the hardware that powers its capabilities will revolutionize the customer experience whether you’re at home or at the amusement park,” said Jeff Boudreau, chief AI officer, Dell Technologies. “Working with Six Flags, Dell Technologies is helping fuel the next level of AI-enabled family adventures.”

"The Snowflake Data Cloud will help this newly formed digital alliance harness the power of data and improve their guests' experiences," said Bill Stratton, Global Industry GTM Lead, Media, Entertainment, and Advertising, Snowflake. "With Snowflake's single, integrated platform, and the ability to make the complex simple, Six Flags will be able to gain new insights into guest behavior and deliver personalized experiences."

“At Fueled, we are passionate about applying our expertise in mobile app design and development,” said Rameet Chawla, Founder and CEO of Fueled. “Our team worked closely with Six Flags to enhance their guest experience by providing tailored content, streamlining automation, and offering customizable visit options.”

Joshua Wexler, CEO of Pure Imagination Studios, said: "Pure Imagination Studios is delivering an elevated level of innovation in AR, VR and animation that will bring Six Flags into the metaverse and the future of experiential entertainment. Through exceptional storytelling and expanded interactivity and game play in both the physical and digital worlds, we will transport guests of all ages to places that are not bound by traditional physical rides, visuals or reactions. We will ignite their wildest imaginations."

The new latest technologies will revolutionize the guest experience by introducing immersive and interactive elements that are unparalleled in the theme park industry. Leveraging data-driven personalization, we'll provide tailored experiences for each guest, setting a new standard for customer engagement. The digital alliance is poised to unveil these groundbreaking innovations in the coming months.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.