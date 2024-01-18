ACMHCK and KDADS Select Netsmart to Propel Statewide Integration of CCBHCs in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas (ACMHCK) has chosen Netsmart and its industry-leading Population Health Platform to unite community mental health centers (CMHCs) statewide, fostering collaboration and data sharing across the patient population. This initiative will be able to support all 26 ACMHCK members that have transitioned, or will be transitioning, to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model.

“Our grant funding has further empowered our CMHCs in their efforts to provide high-quality, community-based services for Kansans who need our support,” said Kyle Kessler, Executive Director of The Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas. “Netsmart has a proven record of accomplishment supporting CCBHCs nationwide, and we are extremely pleased to leverage their expertise and knowledge to utilize technology to implement and track the effectiveness of this transformative model of care.”

ACMHCK and its 26 member agencies will work together to improve the system of care in Kansas and provide treatment and support services to more than 125,000 individuals annually. Through this collaboration, ACMHCK and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) will leverage the Netsmart Population Health Platform to aggregate data across multiple sources, including state claims and agency electronic health record (EHR) data. When fully implemented, the CCBHC sites will have access to a near real-time analytics tool to facilitate timely analysis and monitoring of the population, enhancing their ability to better understand and serve their communities.

“Having an advanced platform is crucial for our members because it equips them to meet the requirements of the CCBHC model,” said Kessler. “We recognize data as a valuable tool to identify and address the needs of our communities and provide us with the ability to improve our care using data-driven quality improvement. Our goal is to use data to demonstrate the impact our provider members have in the community and share best practices. We will achieve this by using data analytics and reducing the burden for all stakeholders through technology that streamlines data collection and analysis.”

This statewide approach supports providers with the goal of improving the delivery of care, conducting clinical and operational analyses of agency data, and equips the state with comprehensive data to drive value-based payment approaches. ACMHCK and KDADS will bring thought leadership and collaboration to the growing Netsmart CCBHC community, which now includes more than 175 organizations across more than 38 states.

“As Kansas has progressed towards the CCBHC model, we have continuously engaged in discussions about the positive impacts we could collectively achieve by working together to go beyond the program requirements,” said Scott Green, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of CareDimensions at Netsmart. “It’s exciting to see the leaders in Kansas investing in a vision that will use the CCBHC model to drive the treatment of behavioral health forward in a way that will inform best practices, improve care coordination, and enable statewide population health and specialty population programs. As dedicated advocates for the CCBHC model of care, we are eager to collaborate with ACMHCK and KDADS during this exciting transformation.”

About the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas

The Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas Inc., (ACMHCK) advances the interests of the 26 licensed Community Health Centers in Kansas and the individuals they serve. Towards this end, the Association provides legislative representation, offers leadership and professional education, highlights model practices and programs, and identifies resources for addressing the challenges faced by local mental health authorities.

We envision that the statewide system of CMHCs will be a leader in developing healthy communities. Working with local, state, and national partners, our system will deliver services that are recovery-focused, innovative, accessible, and driven by community, consumer, and family needs.

ACMHCK envisions a fully resourced system that delivers efficient, effective, and accountable behavioral healthcare accessible to all Kansans through locally governed Community Mental Health Centers, subsidiaries and strategic partners. Learn more at www.acmhck.org.

About Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services envisions a community that empowers Kansas seniors to make choices about their lives. The agency administers services to older adults; administers behavioral health, addiction and prevention programs; manages the four state hospitals and institutions; administers the state’s home- and community-based services waiver programs under KanCare, the state's Medicaid program; and directs health occupations credentialing.

The goals of KDADS are to continue to deliver quality Older Americans Act services; to keep older adults and persons with disabilities at home and independent as long as possible; to keep them safe by ensuring that those who provide their care are qualified and tested; to support an integrated and coordinated Medicaid system to help those the agency serves; and to provide Kansans who need behavioral health services with appropriate care so they can live productive and fulfilling lives. Learn more at www.kdads.ks.gov.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.