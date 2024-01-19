Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Relationship with Rainwater Management Solutions

HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, and Rainwater Management Solutions (RMS), a renowned provider of cutting-edge water harvesting and reuse systems, have initiated a strategic relationship. This collaboration will drive further advancement of sustainable stormwater solutions throughout the United States and Canada.

As two industry leaders, ADS and RMS are dedicated to revolutionizing stormwater management and water harvesting techniques. By combining ADS' expertise in managing the entire lifecycle of a raindrop and RMS' innovative water harvesting solutions, their combined knowledge and innovative product lines will enable the delivery of leading, end-to-end stormwater treatment system solutions for commercial and residential customers.

“Rainwater Management Solutions is known for its wide range of high-quality water harvesting systems, and ADS is excited about this newly formed relationship,” said ADS President and CEO Scott Barbour. “It enables us to provide even more comprehensive products and solutions to customers while staying steadfast in our commitment to manage and protect the world’s most precious natural resource – water. This is just one of many ways ADS is creating a foundation for future innovation and greater sustainability to address the ever-growing challenges of water management.”

One of those challenges facing the nation is water scarcity. Developing solutions to ensure effective conveyance of water, the world’s most precious resource, is crucial to ensure quality of life for communities. Learn more at adspipe.com/our-reason-is-water.

Both ADS and RMS will leverage each other’s products when designing right-fit, specialized solutions for customers across commercial, residential, agricultural and infrastructure markets.

“This collaboration leverages the shared values and combined strengths of RMS and ADS to bring complete, integrated and turn-key systems to the market for building owners, contractors and engineers,” said RMS CEO David Crawford. “Together we will lead new innovations in water capture and reuse, which will not only help us meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, but even more importantly, drive the conservation of estimated billions to trillions of gallons of water in North America in the years to come.”

Learn more about rainwater harvesting and green infrastructure on adspipe.com/stormtech/resources/stormtech-green-infrastructure.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

About Rainwater Management Solutions

Rainwater Management Solutions, based in Roanoke, Va., is an industry-leading supplier, system integrator, and professional services firm, specializing in turnkey solutions for water harvesting, management and reuse applications. RMS offers complete and integrated systems and solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural applications. The firm also provides design and consulting services to its clients, which include development, engineering, and architectural firms seeking specialized rainwater and stormwater management system design capabilities. Learn about our water harvesting and reuse systems at https://rainwatermanagement.com/.