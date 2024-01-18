Snapdocs and LenderLogix Partner to Enable Frictionless Digital Closings at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider, has partnered with LenderLogix to provide shared customers with a unified closing experience. The integration between Snapdocs’ eClosing platform and LenderLogix’s LiteSpeed point-of-sale (POS) gives lenders the ability to offer borrowers a streamlined digital closing from loan application to final signature, all while automating cumbersome and time-intensive internal processes.

“Lenders should have the freedom to build a best-in-class technology stack that suits their specific business needs,” said Camelia Martin, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Snapdocs. “Partnering with LenderLogix allows Snapdocs lenders to deliver a connected closing experience and realize the value of digitalization at scale."

The companies’ newly integrated systems allow borrowers to start and complete their mortgage transaction within one familiar platform. No additional logins or interfaces are required. Snapdocs’ open API enables a secure stream of data from Snapdocs’ eClosing platform into LenderLogix. This allows lenders to receive closing updates in real time, reducing the time and costs of these otherwise manual processes and increasing overall lender efficiency.

“We believe in slick technology that gives lenders a competitive edge, regardless of organizational size. Our partnership with Snapdocs enables lenders to better compete without the bulk of adopting an entirely new tech stack,” said Patrick O’Brien, CEO of LenderLogix. “By automating manual processes and providing greater control over borrower authentications, lenders can offer homebuyers a simple yet amazing closing experience.”

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider. Powering millions of closings each year, Snapdocs combines an open platform, patented AI technology, the largest settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success. Our proven approach enables market-leading lenders and title companies to automate the closing process and turn it into a competitive advantage. Using Snapdocs, lenders and title companies close more loans at lower costs while delivering the modern, referral-worthy digital experience borrowers expect. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com.

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.