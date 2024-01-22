Novipax Announces Strategic Partnership with Front1 Health Partners to Revolutionize Operating Room Safety and Efficiency

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novipax, a leading US-based manufacturer of high-quality absorbent pads, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Front1 Health Partners, a pioneer in healthcare solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of operating room essentials, specifically targeting the Orthopedic, Cardiothoracic, Trauma, Obstetric/Gynecological, Liver and Kidney, and Urological procedures with economical and highly effective absorbent floor mats.

Through this partnership, Novipax leveraged its industry-leading expertise in absorbent technologies to produce a bespoke line of absorbent mats under Front1 Health Partners’ private label. These state-of-the-art mats, Front1 Floor Guard and Floor Guard Max, are designed to meet the rigorous demands of fluid-intensive medical procedures, ensuring a safer, more hygienic, and efficient operating environment.

This collaboration is not only a testament to Novipax’s commitment to innovation in the healthcare industry but also aligns with Front1 Health Partners’ mission to enhance the quality of medical care through superior products.

“We are thrilled to partner with Front1 Health Partners. This partnership allows us to rapidly extend our expertise in absorbent technology to the healthcare sector, providing top-notch solutions for operating rooms across the country,” said J.P. Zurek, VP of Growth and Marketing for Novipax.

Katelyn Doepel, CEO of Front1 Health Partners added, “The collaboration with Novipax is a strategic step towards enhancing our product offerings. Their proven track record in absorbent technologies makes them the ideal partner to expand our product portfolio addressing the specialized needs of the operating room.”

The Novipax-Front1 absorbent mats are available now and will be sold through Front1 Health Partners.

For more information about this partnership and the products, please contact:

Chase Hughes, Sr. VP - Front1 Health Partners, chughes@front1hp.com, 972-489-0606

About Novipax:

Based in Oak Brook, Ill., Novipax partners with fresh protein and produce processors, food retailers, packaging manufacturers and distributors, and healthcare providers to deliver absorbent products that enhance and protect packaged fresh food and healthcare professionals and patients. Novipax manufactures a suite of category-leading absorbents, including Absorbent Patient Litter System (APLS), Prep Pads, Dri-Loc, Pad-Loc, Multi-Loc, and revolutionary active absorbent, XtendaPak. Novipax is a portfolio company of ACON Investments, LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity firm investing in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON strives to conduct business ethically, honestly and in accordance with world-class environmental and social standards. For more information, please visit www.novipax.com.

About Front1 Health Partners:

Front1 Health Partners is focused on strategies and solutions to improve the bottom line goals of health systems across the United States. As a certified women owned business, Front1 Health Partners is uniquely positioned to help physicians, healthcare systems and manufacturers to strengthen their commitment toward diversity spending goals. With 40+ years of combined team experience, Front1 Health Partners is transforming the way that the healthcare industry sources its products.