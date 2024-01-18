The NRP Group Brings Affordable Housing Community, The James on Grand Avenue, to North Austin

From left to right: Debra Guerrero, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs, The NRP Group; Dr. Michelle Cohen, Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2; Terry Cook, Williamson County Commissioner, Precinct 1; Jim Shaw, Executive Director, Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation; Max Whipple, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Anna Maria Farias, Commissioner, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs; Dan Hull, President, NRP Construction; Enjoli Felix, Resident, The James on Grand Avenue; and Jason Arechiga, Senior Vice President of Development, The NRP Group. (Photo: The NRP Group)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation leadership and Williamson County officials gathered to celebrate the grand opening of north Austin’s new affordable housing development, The James on Grand Avenue. The new apartment community brings a significant number of new affordable homes to North Austin and will provide residents with high-quality living options near a growing employment hub and a top-performing school district.

“Access to affordable homes lays the foundation for a diverse, economically vibrant and interconnected community,” said Terry Cook, Williamson County Commissioner, Precinct 1. “By prioritizing quality affordable housing, we invest in the wellbeing and stability of our residents and their families, while ensuring a stronger and more inclusive community for generations to come."

The James on Grand Avenue will be reserved for working families and individuals earning up to 60% of the area's median income. Located just west of Interstate 35, the 275-unit community will feature a resort style pool, fitness center, children’s playgrounds, business center and clubhouse lounge. Community Housing Resource Partners (CHR) will provide residents with wraparound support services, including: after-school nutritional snacks and Homework First programming, ESL assistance, healthcare screenings, financial literacy programs, first time homebuyer informational sessions and job readiness preparation to cater directly to the needs and priorities of residents.

"The James on Grand Avenue embodies our commitment to contributing to the thriving community in Williamson County,” said Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation (CAHFC) Executive Director Jim Shaw. “We are thrilled to see quality, affordable housing options come online at such a critical time of growth in the area.”

The new community is conveniently located near The Domain, one of Austin’s premier shopping and lifestyle centers, and the Apple and Dell campuses. K–12 students living at The James on Grand Avenue will attend Round Rock Independent School District, which has consecutively earned a notable Niche grade of an A and is ranked the 35th best public school district in Texas.

Additional project partners include Huntington Bank, KeyBank, NRP Construction, LJA Engineering and Womack + Hampton Architects, LLC. The project is financed by 4% housing tax credits allocated by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

“The NRP Group is excited to bring a new and much needed affordable community to families in Williamson County,” said Max Whipple, Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “Our dynamic collaboration with Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation and the strong support from Commissioner Cook have created an opportunity for residents to both live and work in the city of Austin.”

First move-ins began in December 2023 and are expected to be completed by March 2024. The James on Grand Avenue is currently accepting lease applications.

Visit https://www.jamesgrandave.com/ for more information.

