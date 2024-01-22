Yukon Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Investment in Market Performance Group

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Sentinel Capital Partners (“Sentinel”) to support the acquisition of Market Performance Group (“MPG” or the “Company”).

MPG is a leading provider of omnichannel strategy and consulting services focused on the consumer-packaged goods industry. Through deep category expertise and leading data capabilities, MPG builds and activates synergistic strategies that drive brand sales performance at ecommerce and brick-and-mortar retailers. The Company's clients include a diverse set of large and midsized consumer products companies as well as emerging independent brands. MPG also offers industry research and brand diligence for consumer products investors.

"Our long-term client relationships attest to the excellent service we provide and our commitment to being a trusted partner," said George Cleary, MPG's CEO. "We are honored to become part of the Sentinel family of companies."

“MPG’s service execution and strong client and channel relationships have made the Company a preeminent omnichannel commerce agency,” said David Sampair, Principal of Yukon. “We are excited to back the MPG team and look forward to another successful partnership with Sentinel.” He added, “Sentinel’s proven experience with businesses that sell into similar retail and online channels will further enable MPG to capitalize on several growth opportunities.”

"We're excited to partner with MPG's hugely talented team, which has strategically positioned the Company for growth in attractive sectors that are large and resilient," said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel partner. He added, “We’re also pleased to continue our long history of partnership and excellent track record of collaboration with the Yukon team.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Yukon.

About Market Performance Group

MPG is a leading omnichannel commerce agency providing strategy and consulting services. MPG is focused on creating the best path forward—from market strategy to in-market reality—for today's fastest-growing consumer packaged goods and other manufacturers. Founded in 2002, MPG offers best-in-class, end-to-end omnichannel capabilities and integrated solutions for a wide range of strategy and commercialization needs, including Strategy & Business Consulting, Omnichannel Strategy & Services, Business Analytics & Insights, Consumer Marketing & Retail Activation, Order to Cash/3PL, and FleXforce®. MPG provides short- or long-term, plug-and-play support for marketing, sales strategy, and other capability areas. The Company's highly regarded team of 440+ strategy and commercialization professionals combine leading-edge omnichannel expertise with strategic consumer, category, and marketplace insights to create competitive advantage and drive profitable brand growth. MPG is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with a nationwide footprint that includes operations in six other states. For more information, please visit www.marketperformancegroup.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $60 million per transaction and currently manages over $2.4 billion across five funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Boston, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare Services, and Industrials sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also makes non-control investments in senior equity and debt securities of companies in its target sectors. For more information, please visit www.sentinelpartners.com.