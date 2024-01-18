Sinclair and National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) Announce Renewal of Long-Term Distribution Agreement

HUNT VALLEY, Md. & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced that it has renewed its distribution agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (“NCTC”), a not-for-profit corporation whose members serve one-third of all broadband and video connected households in the U.S. and its territories

The agreement allows NCTC's member companies to opt into a multi-year retransmission consent agreement for Sinclair's owned/operated local stations. The renewal also includes an agreement for Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel. NCTC represents almost 700 cable and broadband operators in all 50 states, and negotiating carriage agreements with content providers is among the many services it provides.

“We are pleased to renew our agreement with NCTC, keeping our local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel available to the many independent cable system operators across the country, who provide a vital function, often serving the rural and underserved communities across the US,” said Will Bell, Sinclair’s SVP and Head of Distribution and Network Relations.

About Sinclair, Inc.:

Sinclair, Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

