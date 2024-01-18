AM Best Places Issue Credit Rating of Atradius Finance B.V. Under Review With Positive Implications Following Updated Best’s Credit Rating Methodology Release

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb” (Good) of the EUR 250 million, 5.25% subordinated fixed to floating rate guaranteed notes, due 2044, issued by Atradius Finance B.V. (Netherlands) and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Atradius N.V. (Netherlands), following the release of the updated Best’s Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM) on 18 January 2024.

The main updates to BCRM focus on Part IV: Insurance Holding Company and Issue Credit Ratings. The changes are related primarily to the notching used to derive the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of an insurance holding company and associated issue ratings.

AM Best will assess the issue under the revised approach to holding company and debt notching under the updated BCRM and will complete any corresponding Credit Rating (rating) update in the near term.

