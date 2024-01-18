Modernizing for Human-Centered Business

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What is the value of automating business processes? How does it impact the lives of team members and ultimately communities served? The story of one company automating processes, which once took a lot of time and touched many hands, shows how team members can get out from the slog of cumbersome and redundant processes, and use their time differently to be more responsive to customers.

In an effort to streamline financial processes and better serve team members, partners, and the communities they work in, Corvias recently selected several SAP tools that centralize data to better enable purchasing and accounting capabilities. Team members now have access to real-time information, enabling them to view cost and profitability data to make strategic decisions and operate more efficiently.

“All of our recent software and system enhancements allow us to be more responsive – in decision making, serving our residents, moving faster on upgrades and new projects. Access to live, real-time information in one place is transformative,” says Chris Wilson, Corvias CEO. “We are excited to continue to modernize and update our processes and accomplish more for people with whom we work and the communities who rely on us for housing and amenities.”

Corvias partnered with software services firms SAP and Avvale to procure systems that reconnect and simplify workflows, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition and SAP Business Technology Platform SAP BTP solutions.

This successful partnership continues to highlight Corvias’ commitment to their core principles to be “the best provider of customer service, generously give back to the communities where we live and serve, and be the best place to work.”

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships℠ approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.