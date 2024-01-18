Blue J and Tax Analysts Strike Strategic Agreement to Revolutionize Tax Research With Generative AI

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Blue J, a pioneer in legal technology, is proud to announce a strategic agreement with Tax Analysts, the publisher of Tax Notes, to license its industry-leading tax content for Ask Blue J, the generative AI platform for tax experts.

This strategic agreement brings to fruition an unprecedented product that combines news, analysis, and commentary with the industry’s most advanced generative AI technology to transform how tax professionals work across North America.

“I am pleased that Tax Analysts is working with Blue J to provide content for its generative AI platform, Ask Blue J,” said Tax Analysts President and CEO Cara Griffith. “Tax Notes’ news and commentary are unmatched in the marketplace, and our primary law is very well organized. Our content will enhance the ability of Ask Blue J to provide comprehensive answers to tax questions.”

Launched in the spring of 2023, Ask Blue J is a groundbreaking, generative AI platform for tax research. It leverages an extensive database of U.S. and Canadian content and large language models to generate answers to tax questions in seconds. With the integration of Tax Analysts' independent tax news and commentary into Ask Blue J's platform, tax experts can expect unrivaled access to primary sources and related materials for tax-related content.

Blue J CEO Benjamin Alarie said, "Our agreement with Tax Analysts sets a new benchmark in tax research. We're combining Blue J's AI-driven analytics with the renowned authoritative tax news and commentary of Tax Notes to deliver comprehensive AI functionality for tax experts."

Tax Notes content spans the globe and will be used to enhance Ask Blue J’s algorithm and improve both the quality and depth of analyses that tax experts receive.

About Blue J

Founded in 2015, Blue J is a legal technology company on a mission to improve people’s lives by bringing absolute clarity to the law. The company’s software empowers tax and legal professionals to perform exceptional analysis and deliver more insights faster. Leading professional services firms and corporations harness Blue J’s industry-leading AI solutions to solve their most challenging tax issues. For more information, see https://www.bluej.com/.

About Tax Analysts

Tax Analysts is the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that publishes the Tax Notes portfolio of products, the leading multimedia source of breaking news, in-depth analysis, and insightful commentary on tax administration and policy. Founded in 1970, Tax Analysts has the industry’s largest tax-dedicated correspondent staff, with more than 250 domestic and international correspondents. Tax Analysts provides essential tax news and analysis daily for more than 150,000 tax professionals in law and accounting firms, corporations, government agencies, and academic institutions worldwide. Key products include Tax Notes Federal, Tax Notes State, Tax Notes International, Tax Notes Research, and Worldwide Tax Treaties.