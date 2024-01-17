Bob Evans Selects PAR Technology’s Punchh® to Enhance Guest Experience and Loyalty

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Bob Evans, the iconic family-style restaurant chain with 437 locations in the U.S. has selected PAR's industry-leading loyalty and offer solution PAR Punchh®. This choice reflects Bob Evans' commitment to enhancing and personalizing customer experiences, creating stronger connections with their guests.

Known for its farm-fresh cuisine and warm hospitality, this collaboration represents a significant step towards enhancing the dining experience and creating deeper guest connections. PAR Punchh will provide customers with personalized offers and rewards through the Bob Evans app, including family deals, value offers, and convenient online takeout options.

“At Bob Evans, we extend our hospitality well beyond the delicious dishes we serve. We want every guest to come into our restaurant and feel right at home, knowing we’ve considered their individual tastes and preferences,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO of Bob Evans. “With Punchh, we’ll achieve a new level of guest engagement and loyalty to enhance the overall dining experience whether in our dining room or theirs, all while doing what we do best: serving farm-fresh goodness to every table.

Leveraging PAR Punchh's AI-driven loyalty platform, integrations and services, the restaurant aims to improve customer lifetime value through personalized marketing campaigns and offers.

“With the restaurant industry facing tight profit margins, the key to success lies in keeping guests coming back for more. Bob Evans is doing just that by combining its renowned American food classics with cutting-edge loyalty offerings,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “This collaboration embodies our mission to enable restaurant customer engagement by creating memorable and modern family dining moments.”

Over 200 global enterprises in 20 countries, including brands, like Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Casey's (NASDAQ: CASY) and Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, rely on PAR Punchh to boost revenue by fostering strong customer relationships.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer’s Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America’s Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.