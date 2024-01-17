WellSky® and The LTM Group Partner to Advance Data-Driven, Patient-Specific Care in the Home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today released a new case study highlighting how home health agency The LTM Group utilized powerful WellSky analytics tools to rapidly decrease hospitalization rates and make a significant impact on patient care. Using the WellSky Insights suite, The LTM Group analyzes hospitalization risk, care setting suitability, and visit utilization to help ensure patients receive the right care at the right time.

The LTM Group provides skilled home health, outpatient therapy, personal care, and hospice services to patients in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. In partnership with WellSky, The LTM Group has already achieved notable results in a short amount of time, including a 32.8% reduction in the monthly hospitalization rate of its home health patients.

“The LTM Group firmly believes home is the heart of healthcare, and it was critical for us to work with a technology company that shared that focus,” said David Kerns, CEO, The LTM Group. “With WellSky, we have seen true transformation in the way we provide care. The advanced analytics capabilities within WellSky solutions are empowering our team to employ a more proactive, data-driven approach to care. This has been essential to continuing our advancement into value-based care.”

The LTM Group has been utilizing two analytics solutions in the WellSky Insights suite. WellSky CareInsights for Home Health provides predictive measures of hospitalization risk, care setting suitability, and the likelihood of improving daily living activities. WellSky Value-Based Insights identifies connections between an agency’s performance and opportunities to participate in value-based agreements with payers and referral partners.

To optimize use of the WellSky Insights suite, The LTM Group has implemented several new practices to drive improved care outcomes and a better experience for its patients and employees, including integration of predictive analytics into case conference processes and more frequent reviews of clinician workload, outcomes, and engagement metrics. Caregivers at The LTM Group also are taking advantage of WellSky Insights’ real-time alerts so they can deploy caregivers at critical moments to deliver interventions that can prevent re-hospitalizations.

“WellSky is successful only when our clients are successful,” said Wes Little, WellSky chief analytics officer and general manager. “The LTM Group has taken a thoughtful and innovative approach to care delivery, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the journey. The collaboration between our teams has been truly inspiring and is making a real difference in patients’ lives. That is the ultimate goal.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health, and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About The LTM Group

The LTM Group consist of several home health, personal care, hospice, and rehab companies. Our organization has more than 500 incredible employees across IN, OH, and MI. We partner with some of the largest health care systems and payors in the country to deliver 5-star quality care in the home. Our team is working every day toward our mission of providing the highest quality of care and customer service in a patient focused environment. To learn more, visit ltmgroup.org.