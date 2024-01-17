Siemens Energy Chooses Workspot and Google Cloud for Global VDI Transformation

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workspot, the Enterprise VDI platform built for the multi-cloud and hybrid era, announced today that Siemens Energy has selected Workspot and Google Cloud to revolutionize its virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

“After a thorough assessment process, Siemens Energy selected Workspot to meet our unique and complex global, hybrid virtual desktop and application requirements,” said Wolfgang Schubert, VP of Digital Transformation at Siemens Energy. “Leveraging Workspot and Google Cloud enables us to modernize our previous VDI deployments, streamline our operations, and reduce costs. We are looking forward now to a successful deployment across our organization.”

Siemens Energy operates in over 90 countries and employs around 94,000 individuals worldwide. Given such a vast and diverse workforce, the company needed an efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solution to support their employees' varying VDI needs across the globe. Siemens Energy also has complex workloads that require a hybrid on-premises/remote deployment, where network latencies favor locating virtual desktop applications closer to users.

Siemens Energy selected Workspot for its ability to vastly simplify the management of global VDI, particularly as the company takes back operational control of its VDI from its former SI-managed hosting partner. For processing-intensive and graphics-rich tasks like CAD and high-performance computing (HPC), GPU support is essential, and Workspot on Google Cloud seamlessly provides that for a widely distributed workforce.

“As a premier, globally recognized leader in providing energy services on a broad geographical scale, Siemens Energy chose Workspot for the unparalleled levels of flexibility, security, availability, and ease of management and operations in delivering vital virtual desktops and apps to their widely distributed global workforce,” said Brad Tompkins, President and COO at Workspot. “By embracing a hybrid multi-cloud approach with Workspot’s unique, modern cloud-native VDI technology, Siemens Energy has positioned themselves for both uninterrupted end-user productivity and efficient, cost-effective IT operations.”

Workspot played a crucial role in Siemens Energy's transition from legacy VDI to its modern VDI platform. It has already provided strong total cost of ownership (TCO) and return on investment (ROI) projections, introduced stakeholders to the solution, and managed the technical evaluation process.

The Workspot platform also offers ease of deployment and advanced performance management tools, such as Workspot Watch and Workspot Trends, to keep the IT team constantly apprised of user satisfaction and cloud infrastructure performance data. This in turn enables Siemens Energy to keep their vast VDI environment constantly tuned for both end-user satisfaction as well as for cost optimization.

You can learn more about the journey Siemens Energy made with Google Cloud and Workspot here. To know more about how Workspot can help your enterprise VDI roadmap, please visit: www.workspot.com

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 96,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €31 billion in fiscal year 2023.

About Workspot

The Workspot Enterprise VDI Platform is the only cloud-native, unified VDI solution that delivers enterprise-class virtual desktops and apps from multiple clouds and on-premises data centers to any device. This innovative service lets IT securely stream the right compute capabilities for each end user, to any device, anywhere they want to work. As the only cloud-native VDI solution that operates across all the major public clouds – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud – as well as on-premises data centers, Workspot is uniquely positioned to address today’s remote work challenges by providing a highly-customizable approach to end-user computing. Enterprises can expect simplicity without compromises as they deploy, manage and scale their virtual desktop and app estate globally. End users benefit from a seamless work experience - featuring outstanding performance for even the most graphics-intensive workloads - that boosts productivity and overall work satisfaction. For more information on Workspot’s modern VDI solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

