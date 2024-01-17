Scienaptic AI and MagiLoop Drive BHPH Lending Forward: Six Multi-Rooftop Dealers Leverage AI to Expand Lending

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, the world’s leading AI-powered credit underwriting platform provider, today announced that six Multi-Rooftop Dealers on the Magiloop ecosystem are now live with its AI technology. This collaboration empowers these Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) dealerships to expand their lending portfolios and offer better, faster car financing options to their customers.

Among the AI adopters on the Magiloop ecosystem are Fiesta Motors (Lubbock, TX), Sports & Imports (Buford, GA), Rainey Used Cars (Albany, GA), Drive Fast USA (Lees Summit, MO), Brenner Car Credit (Mifflintown, PA), and Auto Liquidators (Dallas, TX). More Multi-Rooftop Dealers on the Magiloop ecosystem are set to join in the coming weeks.

MagiLoop is an innovative digital and paperless ecosystem designed by BHPH dealers for BHPH dealers. It streamlines the entire car buying experience, from lead generation and application processing to underwriting, approval, reviews, marketing analysis, and customer account management. Scienaptic's AI seamlessly integrates with the Magiloop ecosystem, providing dealers with enhanced credit risk insights for every loan application. These insights empower faster, more data-driven decisions, enabling dealers to approve more loans while managing risk effectively.

"At Rainey Used Cars, we're dedicated to making car ownership accessible," said Christy Kleckley, General Sales Manager at Rainey Used Cars. "Scienaptic's AI platform and integration with the MagiLoop ecosystem enables us to approve more loans, create more customer opportunities, and achieve responsible, personalized financing that aligns with our values."

Brian Carduff at MagiLoop echoes the sentiment, "Speed and efficiency are paramount for us, and Scienaptic's AI platform perfectly addresses our needs. By empowering MagiLoop’s dealers with AI-powered credit decisioning, we're confident in building a stronger business and empowering our customers through responsible vehicle financing."

Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI added, “This partnership is about opening doors – giving individuals a chance to drive home their dreams, even if they've faced roadblocks in the past. With Magiloop and Scienaptic working together, responsible ownership isn't a privilege, it's a possibility. That's what truly excites me.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai