Xylem Signs Publiacqua Contract to Support Italy’s Sustainable Water Future

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, sets a new milestone in Italy's sustainable water journey through an innovative agreement with Tuscany's Publiacqua.

Under a three-year contract, Xylem aims to strengthen the resilience and operational efficiency of Medio Valdarno's water infrastructure by leveraging cutting-edge technologies including meter data analytics, real-time leak detection modules, and predictive maintenance tools. These solutions will enable the region to respond proactively to varying water demands and environmental challenges, such as drought, ensuring a more efficient and reliable water supply.

By transforming water management into an intelligent, responsive, and sustainable operation, this partnership aims to revolutionize the region’s water supply system from source to tap. At the core of the transformation is Xylem Vue powered by GoAigua, a software and analytics platform that streamlines utility data and simplifies the operation and management of water and wastewater services.

With its advanced data analytics and applications, Publiacqua's operators and managers can proactively identify and address potential pipe failures, allowing for timely maintenance before critical issues arise. This prevents costly disruptions and optimizes maintenance schedules, reducing expenses and enhancing the overall efficiency of the water network. These actionable insights are key to transforming water data into effective, real-time responses, thereby safeguarding the water supply and bolstering the sustainability of the entire network.

“This initiative signifies more than just technological advancement; it impacts real lives. Given the urgency of climate change, water sustainability is no longer a luxury but a necessity,” said Hayati Yarkadas, Senior Vice President and President, Europe, Water Infrastructure and Global Services at Xylem. “Our partnership sets a global example for tackling water challenges head-on. Together with Publiacqua, we aim to pave the way for a water-smart Italy.”

Previously, Publiacqua has advanced its water and sewage infrastructure through significant investments, notably integrating Xylem solutions to enhance treatment processes and for efficient, non-clog wastewater transport. These solutions have been pivotal in maintaining robust and smart water management across their extensive network of plants and pipelines.

About Publiacqua

Publiacqua S.p.A. is an Italian utility providing Integrated Water Services in the area known as Ambito Territoriale Ottimale n.3 Medio Valdarno (ATO 3), covering the Provinces of Arezzo, Firenze, Pistoia and Prato in the Tuscany Region, serving ca. 1.3 M inhabitants in 46 municipalities under the framework of a concession awarded in 2001. Publiacqua S.p.A. engages in the capture, treatment and distribution of drinking water. Its activities involve both groundwater and surface water. The company manages a complex and articulated plant system, with two of the largest facilities of Anconella and Mantignano drinking water plants in the area. In addition to the distribution of drinking water, the company manages the collection of wastewater and its purification, having in the San Colombano plant a point of excellence.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.