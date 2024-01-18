RealPage and Bilt Launch Seamless Rewards Experience

RICHARDSON, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage®, a leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry, today announced a collaboration agreement with Bilt, the leading rewards platform that first made it possible for consumers to earn points on rent and access free credit reporting. This new partnership will help RealPage customers drive resident loyalty and unlock new revenue streams through the integrated solution.

Through the agreement, RealPage customers can launch a best-in-class integration with Bilt Rewards in as little as 24 hours, with Bilt payments integrating effortlessly into existing RealPage accounting processes. When using this new integration, RealPage customers will now be able to:

Build loyalty with every rent payment : Reward on-time rent payments with rewards, plus offer residents perks like free credit reporting and other exclusive benefits.

: Reward on-time rent payments with rewards, plus offer residents perks like free credit reporting and other exclusive benefits. Incentivize resident engagement: Provide incentives for residents to leverage the RealPage ActiveBuilding resident portal, utilize rewards points, and drive KPIs and revenue-generating behavior like early lease renewals.

Provide incentives for residents to leverage the RealPage ActiveBuilding resident portal, utilize rewards points, and drive KPIs and revenue-generating behavior like early lease renewals. Build a rewards program on the industry’s best-in-class property management platform: Leverage RealPage OneSite, the single source of truth in property management, to drive efficiency, operational visibility and reduced risk.

Leverage RealPage OneSite, the single source of truth in property management, to drive efficiency, operational visibility and reduced risk. Enjoy the most valuable rewards: Bilt points, consistently rated the highest value in the market, offer residents coveted rewards. Convert points 1:1 into residents’ favorite airline and hotel miles, or use toward everyday expenses like rent, groceries, Amazon purchases, dining and more.

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bilt Rewards, “ This exciting partnership between RealPage and Bilt is a game changer for the multifamily industry, making it even easier for property managers to generate value through rewards.”

“ RealPage is leading the way in multifamily by delivering AI-enabled, open platforms for customers,” said Dana Jones, RealPage CEO and President. “ With resident retention and loyalty at the top of our customers’ agendas, our new best-in-class integration with Bilt Rewards will enable RealPage customers to improve resident loyalty and unlock new revenue streams.”

To learn more, see https://www.realpage.com/lp/bilt-rewards/.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry. By using RealPage solutions for operational excellence in the front office and back office, many leading property owners, operators and investors gain transparency into asset performance with data insights, enhancing experiences with customized tools and improving efficiencies to generate incremental yield. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, RealPage was recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage joined the Thoma Bravo portfolio of market- leading enterprise software firms in 2021 to realize faster growth and innovation in serving more than 24 million rental units from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. RealPage has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Colombia, India, the Philippines, the UK and the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.RealPage.com.

About Bilt

Bilt Rewards is the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership.

Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including Greystar, Asset Living, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Highmark, Beztak, Trammell Crow, PGIM and more. Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than three million units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying rent, while these owners benefit from resident loyalty, cost savings and a share of revenue.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia; book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; shop on Amazon.com; or redeem Bilt Points for credits towards rent or even towards a down payment on a future home.

Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard issued by Wells Fargo - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn Bilt Points with no transaction fees. For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com