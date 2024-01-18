LitheSpeed LLC Advances Enterprise Agility with the Announcement of Comprehensive Agile VMO® Services

LitheSpeed reimagines the road to Enterprise Agility with the Agile Value Management Office.

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitheSpeed LLC, the original creator of, and the seminal thought leader behind the Agile Value Management Office (Agile VMO®) announces comprehensive Agile VMO® Services, marking a significant advancement in the field of enterprise agility.

The services are divided into two main streams: consulting and training.

Consulting Services: These services aim to help organizations build a robust foundation in Strategic Agility. The key focus is on transitioning from traditional Project Management Offices (PMOs) or Agile Centers of Excellence (COEs) to Agile Value Management Offices (VMOs).



Agile VMOs are designed to align enterprise work with business outcomes while integrating risk management and disciplined governance. This approach establishes VMOs into central hubs for portfolio management and governance, equipping them with the necessary structure, tools, and processes for effective enterprise-wide agility.

Training Services: LitheSpeed's training services are centered around workshops offered through the Agile Leadership Academy®. The main offerings include:

Certified Agile VMO Practitioner™ Workshop and Certification: This workshop is designed for individuals responsible for implementing the transition to Agile VMOs, providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Certified ALA Trainer™ Train-the-Trainer Workshop and Certification: This program is designed for leaders who wish to train and certify practitioners within their organizations. It enables them to become trainers themselves, further enabling agility internally.

This dual, framework-agnostic approach ensures that businesses receive comprehensive support regardless of the specific methodologies (Scrum, Kanban and Scaled Agile methods) they use. It is tailored to meet the needs of dynamic market conditions, emphasizing LitheSpeed's commitment to customer satisfaction and the advancement of enterprise agility.

About LitheSpeed LLC:

LitheSpeed is a team of trusted advisors who bring decades of collective knowledge in various pivotal roles and industries to the table. We're passionate about accelerating your value delivery and sparking your enterprise agility.

From Agile and Scrum training to our top-tier Strategic Agility and Agile VMO consulting; as well as our product innovation and agile process and engineering coaching, each service is meticulously crafted and adaptable to align perfectly with your company's objectives, ensuring a seamless integration of agility into the fabric of your enterprise.

At LitheSpeed, our dedication to elevating your business's adaptive capabilities is as enduring as our commitment to excellence.

Learn more at http://www.lithespeed.com.