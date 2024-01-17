Aquanow and Gate.io secure partnership to build global liquidity for next wave of blockchain projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aquanow, a leading digital assets infrastructure provider, and Gate.io, a top global cryptocurrency exchange with over $6B in daily volume, today announced that they’ve entered into a partnership to build global liquidity for the next wave of blockchain projects.

“This partnership with Gate.io, one of the top global exchanges, will help increase access to crypto markets. Working with Gate.io represents another step towards our goal of ushering in the modernization of financial services using crypto technology,” said Phil Sham, CEO of Aquanow. “We’re proud to partner with an organization like Gate.io who has cultivated a strong reputation amongst its 13 million users.”

"Teaming up with Aquanow, a leader in the crypto market, marks a significant milestone in our foundational work and growth," expressed Lin Han, CEO of Gate.io. "At Gate.io, our unwavering commitment is to uphold an all-encompassing exchange that provides a seamless trading experience for a diverse range of traders. Together with Aquanow, our collaboration is set to play a critical role in bridging the traditional and digital currency markets, offering users a comprehensive and innovative solution."

Aquanow is a global leader in digital assets infrastructure and is a facilitator for cryptocurrency trading in over 50 countries. Aquanow ranked amongst the fastest growing companies with a four-year revenue growth rate of 1,842%, according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a leading digital assets infrastructure provider enabling crypto financial services for institutional clients. Each month, billions of dollar value pass through the company’s platform, facilitating a broad range of use cases. Aquanow serves an international customer base that includes the world’s fastest-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Canada, Aquanow currently has 100+ team members.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world’s earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Besides its primary exchange services, Gate.io has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubation, and more. The platform currently serves more than 13 million active users worldwide.