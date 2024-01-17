Travel Plaza Media (TPM) Partners with Adkom to ‘Drive’ Growth

OREM, Utah & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move that reshapes the out-of-home (OOH) media landscape, Travel Plaza Media (TPM) forges an exclusive partnership with Adkom, appointing Adkom as its dedicated sales management group. This collaboration underscores TPM's commitment to elevating both programmatic and direct sales initiatives, leveraging Adkom's expertise to amplify impact.

Adkom's cutting-edge technology, harmonizing the disjointed OOH media space, presents unparalleled opportunities for advertisers, propelling TPM's innovative media opportunities into the spotlight while supporting aggressive growth plans across the U.S.

TPM identified an untapped venue perfectly positioned for OOH and DOOH.

"At Travel Plaza Media, we're not just transforming the travel plaza industry; we're revolutionizing it," says TPM Co-Founder Oleg Boyarsky.

Originally, vehicular audience targeting was only possible through billboards, convenience stores, and gas stations. Now, TPM adds a new Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) touchpoint to reach audiences ranging from daily commuters to holiday travelers in travel plazas along major arteries, with significant dwell time and high purchase volume.

Adkom, recognized as the nation's largest OOH media network, dismantles barriers to the traditional OOH landscape. No longer confined to disparate channels, Adkom's platform delivers a unified solution, offering advertisers a singular entry point for optimal efficiency.

Through its proprietary platform and robust partnerships, Adkom ensures advertisers receive not only exposure but outcomes. By simplifying the buying process and maximizing reach, Adkom sets a new standard for OOH advertising.

"Adkom's approach to unifying the fragmented OOH media landscape aligns seamlessly with Travel Plaza Media's vision. We're not just in the business of advertising; we're in the business of delivering experiences, and Adkom's technology, market reach, and reputation are just a few reasons why they will help make that happen for TPM," says TPM Co-Founder Layne Gordon.

"Our mission at Adkom is to explore the possibilities within the world of OOH advertising—unifying, simplifying, and consistently delivering results. This partnership with Travel Plaza Media exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the realm of OOH advertising," says Adkom CEO Cedric Bernard.

Beyond a commitment to efficiency, scale, and tangible results, this partnership reflects the ongoing evolution and innovation within the dynamic world of OOH.

About Travel Plaza Media

Travel Plaza Media is a pioneering out-of-home advertising company that specializes in transforming travel plazas into dynamic advertising hubs. With state-of-the-art digital networks and exterior OOH media, Travel Plaza Media offers brands unparalleled opportunities to engage audiences on the move. Learn more at www.travelplazamedia.com.

About Adkom

Adkom simplifies out-of-home simplified by unifying the fragmented media landscape through a single network. Our technology integrates more than 350 media owners across more than 190 DMAs into one easy-to-access platform. With a single RFP, agencies and advertisers can unlock outdoor inventory, offering a unique opportunity to get in front of consumers and stand out from the competition. Learn more at www.adkom.media.