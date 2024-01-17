Fountain Selects Sterling as Preferred Background Screening Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fountain, the leading comprehensive platform for hiring and onboarding the frontline workforce, and Sterling (NASDAQ: STER), a leading global background screening and identity services provider, marked five years of their successful partnership by announcing Fountain's selection of Sterling as the preferred background screening partner for Fountain clients. This strategic partnership aims to further streamline the screening process for the hospitality, retail, healthcare, gig economy, and logistics industries via tech-enabled compliance solutions and the elimination of manual tasks.

As part of this expanded partnership, Fountain and Sterling collaborated to combine Fountain's innovative workforce platform with Sterling's industry-leading screening solutions to streamline the screening process for new hires. The result is a cohesive applicant experience, with increased talent retention and faster hiring for employers.

“We are grateful for Sterling’s partnership over the last five years and excited about the growth opportunity this integration offers for Fountain’s customers: fast and accurate background checks and identity verification solutions that will help them better compete for talent in the global labor market,” said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. “This collaboration will make a significant impact on hiring processes within the industries we serve, ensuring the highest standards of quality and compliance.”

“Sterling is proud to be selected as Fountain’s preferred background screening partner. It is a testament to the success of our mutual gig economy clients, which now gives us the opportunity to expand into other key industries,” said Lou Paglia, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sterling. “With our expanded relationship and new integration, we look forward to streamlining and improving our clients’ hiring processes with fast and accurate background checks and identity verification solutions.”

Fountain and Sterling are excited about the future possibilities that this partnership creates. As high-volume industry leaders, both companies remain dedicated to driving positive change in the hiring landscape and setting new benchmarks for efficiency, candidate experience, and client satisfaction.

About Fountain:

Fountain is the leading comprehensive platform for hiring and onboarding the frontline workforce. Fountain delivers a streamlined hiring process for employers to find more qualified candidates, faster–with a tech-driven efficiency that gets people to jobs in days, not weeks. The platform creates a seamless experience for hiring teams and applicants, with mobile-first technology that meets candidates where they are and saves employers time and resources, processing more than 30 million applications per year. With a focus on AI-powered technology and exceptional customer service, Fountain helps companies across all industries transform their frontline recruiting, onboarding, and retention processes to build a better workforce. For more information, visit https://www.fountain.com.

About Sterling:

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) is a leading global provider of background and identity services, helping over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries and regions establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/.